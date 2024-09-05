Twickenham House Unveils A State-Of-The-Art Kitchen To Provide A Private Dining Experience For Weddings And Other Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Twickenham Private Mountain Estate Venue : Courtesy Dawn Marie Photography

Twickenham Grand Hall Private Venue Space : Courtesy Cynthia Viola Photography

Twickenham House Fine Dining Catering : Courtesy Bethany Barton Photography

Twickenham now offers a fine dining experience for large events with onsite chefs serving the Blue Ridge Mountains

- Twickenham Executive Chef Tony BatesJEFFERSON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Twickenham House, a renowned wedding and event venue nestled in the heart of Blue Ridge Mountains, is thrilled to announce the completion of its state-of-the-art, 1,000+ sq. ft. kitchen. This significant upgrade will elevate the culinary experience for couples and their guests, ensuring unforgettable wedding receptions and other retreats.Designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind, the new kitchen features top-of-the-line equipment and ample workspace. This allows our talented culinary team to create exquisite dishes that will tantalize the palate. The modern design and open layout also provide our chefs a more efficient and enjoyable working environment.The kitchen's expanded capacity enables us to accommodate larger weddings and special events, ensuring that every detail of your celebration is executed flawlessly. From elegant hors d'oeuvres to gourmet plated dinners, our culinary team will work closely with couples to create a personalized menu that reflects their unique tastes and preferences.To learn more about Twickenham House and our culinary offerings, please visit our website at TwickenhamHouse, call 828-783-8942, or email ....About Twickenham HouseTwickenham House & Hall is a private estate nestled in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains of Jefferson, North Carolina. It's renowned for its stunning natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and elegant event spaces, making it a popular destination for weddings, corporate retreats , and family events .Features and Amenities:Private Estate: The property spans over 440 acres, offering seclusion and tranquility amidst nature.Twickenham House: The main house provides luxurious accommodations for guests, with elegant décor and modern amenities.Twickenham Hall: A spacious event venue with soaring ceilings, a giant fireplace, and ample outdoor space for ceremonies and receptions.Outdoor Features: The estate boasts beautiful gardens, walking trails, and scenic views of the surrounding mountains.Wedding Venue : Twickenham House & Hall is a popular wedding destination, offering a romantic and picturesque setting, inclusive customizable events, and planning services.Corporate Retreats: The venue's secluded location and amenities make it ideal for corporate retreats and team-building events.Family Reunions: The estate provides a comfortable and enjoyable space for families to gather and create lasting memories.Hunting Retreats: The venue provides a private hunting estate for deer, bear, and fowl. The company's expert guide supports these activities while our chef will exquisitely prepare your game into enjoyable meals.If you're interested in learning more about Twickenham House & Hall or planning an event there, I recommend visiting their website:Jocelyn HunterTwickenham HouseJefferson, NC828-783-8942...

