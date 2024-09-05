Tochytskyi Becomes Minister Of Culture And Strategic Communications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Mykola Tochytskyi to the post of of Culture and Strategic Communications.

People's Deputy from the Voice parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

According to the lawmaker, 252 people's deputies voted for the appointment.

Since 1993, Tochytsky has been engaged in work.

From 2017 to April 6, 2021, he served as part-time Ambassador of Ukraine to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. He participated in the conclusion of the Protocol on Amendments to the on the Avoidance of Double Taxation.

Parliament dismisses Ukraine's Foreign Minister

On April 15, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Tochytskyi as Deputy Head of the President's Office.

As reported, on July 27, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

Since the release of Tkachenko and until now, Rostyslav Karandeiev served as acting minister.