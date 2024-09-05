Invest4edu Secures USD 3 Million In Seed Funding

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

5 (KNN) Invest4Edu, a specialising in education planning, saving, and services, has successfully raised USD 3 million in seed funding from family offices.

This capital injection will support the company's growth and enhance its impact in the early education planning and support sectors.

Peeyush Agrawal, CEO, Invest4Edu, highlighted the significance of this funding, stating, "This is an important step in our journey of making quality education accessible to all.”

He added,“The proceeds will be utilised to accelerate growth, focusing primarily on sales and marketing, technology, and product development."

The company plans to use the funds to strengthen its sales and marketing efforts, technological advancements, and outreach programs.

By strategically expanding its presence through institutional partnerships and geographic reach, Invest4Edu aims to drive user growth and solidify its position as a leader in the ed-fintech sector.

India's education sector, with an average annual spending of USD 73 billion on higher education and USD 50 billion on studying abroad, is experiencing significant growth.

The domestic education market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent, while the international education market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12 per cent-14 per cent. Invest4Edu's addressable market size is estimated to exceed USD 2.5 billion.

Looking ahead, Invest4Edu has outlined an ambitious growth plan, targeting over 1.5 million users and aiming to empower one million families within the next two years.

The company's revenue goals include building a USD 250 million Mutual Fund Assets Under Management (AUM) and achieving a monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) book of USD 6 million.

In the past year, Invest4Edu has facilitated over 50,000 user education journeys and established a network of more than 100 business partners in financial services, skill-building programs, and institutional collaborations.

Additionally, the company has trained over 8,000 young individuals in financial literacy through its dedicated programs.

Founded in 2021 by Peeyush Agrawal, Rozy Efzal, Hemika Tanwar, Chintan Kotak, Tushar Bopche, Aditya Agarwala, and Manoj Sharma, Invest4Edu continues to advance its mission of providing accessible and effective education planning solutions.

(KNN Bureau)