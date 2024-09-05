Jordan, Palestine Discuss Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 5 (Petra) - of Transport, Wesam Tahtamouni, on Thursday discussed with Palestinian Minister of and Communications, Tariq Zourob, and his accompanying delegation, ways to enhance joint cooperation in the fields and facilitate the reciprocal movement of and flow of goods.During the meeting held at Jordan's of Transport, Tahtamouni stressed the "deep-rooted, brotherly" Jordanian-Palestinian relations, noting that the transportation sector constitutes a fundamental pillar in strengthening joint economic and social ties.Tahtamouni said Jordan is "always keen" to provide all facilittions to the Palestinian side in various fields, especially the passenger movement and delivery of goods via King Hussein Bridge.For his part, the Palestinian minister praised Jordan's efforts in facilitating movement of individuals and goods and the "pivotal" role in supporting Palestine's transportation sector, which reflects Jordan's continued commitment to support the Palestinian people.The two sides discussed the possibility of delivering imports to Palestinian side from the Egyptian Nuweiba Port to the port of Aqaba via Arab Bridge Maritime company's vessels, then by trucks to King Hussein Bridge crossing, with the provision of advantages, facilitations and lower transportation costs, according to a Ministry of Transport statement.The discussions also went over ways to benefit from Jordan's expertise in the land transport field, especially with regard to the legislation regulating land transport by establishing an administration for freight transport, affiliated with the Palestinian Ministry of Transport and Communications, and training workers in Palestinian Meteorological Department.