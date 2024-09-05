Conteq Expo To See Wide Participation Of Speakers And Exhibitors
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The ConteQ expo 2024 will see the participation of more than 60 speakers and 250 exhibitors and partners with the attendance of global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Huawei, and IBM. The exhibition is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors.
This was announced in a press conference, held on Thursday. ConteQ Expo 2024 will take place during September 16-18 at Qatar National convention Centre.
The innovative exhibition is a result of collaborative efforts of 4 esteemed Qatari governmental entities: The Ministry of Commerce & industry (MOCI), the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), the Ministry of Labour (MOL), and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.
