Petsafe® Celebrates End Of Summer By Giving Dogs More Unleashed Freedom With The World's Safest GPS Dog Fence And Tracker At Its Lowest Price Ever

Guardian® + Tracking Dog Fence Offers Protection and Tracking for Home, On-the-Go, and When it Matters Most

PetSafe® launched the first-ever portable GPS dog fence and tracking collar featuring the brand's patented AccuGuardTM this past May, offering the most accurate GPS fence available anywhere. Now, PetSafe wants to unleash joy for everyone and give off-leash freedom to pets everywhere to finish out the summer strong for the lowest price offered yet at $399.95.

PetSafe gives off-leash freedom to pets everywhere with the GPS + Tracking Dog Fence Collar.

The world's safest GPS fence + tracking system available now, from PetSafe

The culmination of over 25 years of pioneering innovation, Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is the latest and most versatile addition to the PetSafe® Guardian® GPS family of pet fence products. The GPS fence option from PetSafe keep dogs safe at home and on the go, so homebodies and travelers alike can keep their dogs safe with the freedom to create and store up to 20 custom GPS boundaries anywhere. In addition, the Guardian® GPS + Tracking offers the ability to track a dog's movement, from the backyard to the beach, the park and beyond. With the latest technology update, pet parents can stay connected with alerts via the My PetSafe app keeping them informed about their dog's safety by activating Lost Pet Mode for immediate location updates when needed the most.

Lost Pet Mode should be activated in the unlikely case a dog breaches their fence boundary. Once activated, parents receive the most up to date location of their pet, refreshing for a real-time, pinpoint location. Once the dog returns within their boundary, parents can deactivate Lost Pet Mode to help save battery.

Unlike competitors, Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is powered by AccuGuardTM technology. This lifesaving, AI-driven innovation combines GPS satellite data and motion detection to provide the most accurate GPS fence technology, able to predict when your dog is approaching the fence boundary earlier than competitors and far before a pet has potentially breached a boundary. That means industry-best protection in tree cover, the lowest risk of false corrections inside the fence boundary, and the lowest risk of a dog running past the boundary. Everything about this technology is designed to allow dogs to enjoy off-leash play safely inside a secure, wireless GPS boundary, and immediate location tracking should the unthinkable happen.

Following the company's recent rebranding, (formerly Radio Systems Corporation), PetSafe BrandsTM has ramped up its mission to provide an ever-growing portfolio of pet technology that meets and exceeds the expectations of today's tech-savvy pet parents. As CEO Rob Candelino touts, "With numerous new connected products launched this year and many more on the horizon, at PetSafe BrandsTM, we are truly at the forefront of innovation when it comes to unleashing joy for pets and the people who love them."

Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is available at pet retailers nationwide, on Amazon, Chewy and PetSafe for $399.95 with a monthly subscription of $9.99 or $89.00 for the year.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is the flagship retail brand of PetSafe BrandsTM, the world's leading cat and dog products supplier. As a family of consumer brands that also includes Invisible Fence Brand®, SportDOG®, Kurgo® and Premier Pet®, PetSafe BrandsTM is dedicated to unleashing joy for pet families everywhere by keeping pets healthy, safe and happy for a lifetime.

