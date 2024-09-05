Global Dental Handpieces Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The dental handpieces market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.73 billion in 2023 to $1.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of dental health problems, rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising demand for root canal treatments, and increasing demand for cosmetic and aesthetic dental procedures.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dental Handpieces Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dental handpieces market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for advanced dental care services, rising trends in cosmetic dentistry, increasing awareness about oral hygiene, increasing demand for dental handpieces, and increasing awareness and adoption of good oral hygiene practices.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Handpieces Market

The rise in dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental handpieces market going forward. The increase in dental diseases is due to poor oral hygiene, diets high in sugar, an aging population, tobacco use, genetic predispositions, chronic conditions like diabetes, limited access to dental care, lack of awareness and education about oral health, and economic constraints. Dental handpieces help patients with dental diseases by precisely removing decay, shaping teeth for restorations, cleaning periodontal pockets, improving treatment outcomes, and maintaining oral health.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Dental Handpieces Market Growth?

Key players in the dental handpieces market include Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann AG, Acteon Group, J. Morita Corporation, Nakanishi Dental Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Dental Handpieces Market Size?

Major dental handpiece companies are developing contra-angle electric handpieces to enhance precision, reduce fatigue for dental practitioners, and improve patient comfort during procedures. Contra-angle electric handpieces refer to dental instruments designed with a distinct angular shape, allowing for better access to hard-to-reach areas in the mouth.

How Is The Global Dental HandpiecesMarket Segmented?

1) By Product: Hybrid Air-Electric Handpieces, Air-Driven Handpieces, Electric Handpieces

2) By Speed: High-Speed, Low-Speed

3) By End-User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Dental HandpiecesMarket

North America was the largest region in the dental handpieces market in 2023. The regions covered in the dental handpieces market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dental Handpieces Market Definition

Dental handpieces are precision instruments used in dentistry to perform drilling, cutting, polishing, and shaping teeth. These tools can be powered by air (air-driven) or electricity (electric-driven) and are designed to accommodate various attachments, such as burs and polishing brushes. High-speed handpieces are used for cutting and shaping, while low-speed handpieces are used for polishing and finishing dental work.

Dental Handpieces Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dental handpiecesmarket report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dental Handpieces Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental handpieces market size, dental handpieces market driversand trends, dental handpieces market major players, dental handpiecescompetitors' revenues, dental handpiecesmarket positioning, and dental handpiecesmarket growth across geographies. The dental handpieces market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

