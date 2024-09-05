Harness Named A Leader In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Devops Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harness recognized based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform®

company, today announced that Gartner has recognized Harness as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms .

"Our mission is to deliver the most comprehensive DevOps on the market. We are recognized for our ability to execute and completeness of vision," said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO at Harness. "We feel this recognition is a significant milestone for our company and highlights our dedication to providing software delivery solutions that continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Over the last year, we expanded our DevOps platform with new products, including Code Repository, Internal Developer Portal, and Infrastructure as Code Management. We also enhanced our Feature Management and Experimentation capabilities with the acquisition of Split . "

As applications become more complex and distributed, traditional DevOps practices have struggled to keep up with the scale and intricacy of modern software architectures. Modernizing DevOps tooling and practices allows software development organizations to leverage automation and insights to enhance productivity and enable seamless software delivery.

Harness helps organizations accelerate their time-to-market and stay competitive in today's fast-changing market landscape. It addresses the DevOps needs of its customers with AI-driven capabilities, ensuring speed, reliability, and security for modern development teams. With Harness, organizations can:



Accelerate Deployment Cycles : Reduce deployment times by up to 75% with automated Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

Control Releases : Feature Flags and Experimentation provide businesses with granular control over feature deployments, allowing them to test new functionalities in real-world scenarios and quickly roll back changes if needed.

Enhance Security : Implement advanced security testing and software supply chain assurance to protect against vulnerabilities.

Improve Reliability: Utilize chaos engineering and AI-driven monitoring to ensure system resilience and reliability.

Optimize Costs: Decrease infrastructure costs by up to 60% through efficient resource management and automation. Increase Developer Productivity: Provide developers with tools like Internal Developer Portals and Infrastructure as Code Management to streamline workflows and reduce manual tasks.

The Harness DevOps platform consists of the following modules: Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Code Repository, Feature Flags, Service Reliability Management, Chaos Engineering, Software Engineering Insights, Internal Developer Portal, Security Testing Orchestration, Infrastructure as Code Management, Software Supply Chain Assurance, and Cloud Cost Management.

A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant

is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

