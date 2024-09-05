MICROTEST GROUP LOOKS TO TAIWAN AND PARTICIPATES IN TAIPEI SEMICON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALTOPASCIO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Microtest Group, Italy's leading of test systems and testing of microchips on packages and silicon wafers, has been selected by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) among the six exhibiting companies in the Italian Pavilion at SEMICON Taiwan 2024, one of the leading international trade fairs dedicated to the and microelectronics industry.The fair provides an important opportunity to showcase the excellence of the industry. In 2022, Italy recorded semiconductor exports of more than US$1.1 billion, an increase of 57 percent over the past five years. This ranked the country fifth in Europe in terms of exports and fourth in terms of demand.During the three-day Taiwanese event, scheduled for Sept. 4-6, 2024 in Taipei, the Microtest Group will also unveil a new testing device, the DS6 Pulsar, designed to test microchips for - among others - the electric vehicle automotive industry, with a particular focus on stress test applications, power semiconductor manufacturers, and for testing Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices based on technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). These technologies are increasingly relevant in the green transition due to their wide use in next-generation batteries.The Altopascio-based group also signed an agreement with Pomme Technology to distribute its products and services in Taiwan. The signing reinforces the strategy of dimensional growth and international development initiated in 2022 by the Xenon Private Equity fund, which aims to make Microtest the reference point in Europe for test system implementation, and microchip testing service on packages and silicon wafers, and chip design (ASIC).“Microtest also pursues its internationalization journey in Taiwan, a primary interlocutor in the global semiconductor scene. The new distribution agreement will allow us to strengthen our presence in one of the most prominent Asian markets by production volumes, while participation in international trade fairs such as SEMICON shines the spotlight on Italian expertise, attracting the attention of potential partners and customers and thus contributing to the growth and sustainability of the semiconductor industry. Public support and private innovation are essential to meet future challenges and maintain a competitive advantage,” stated Giuseppe Amelio, CEO of Microtest Group.The Microtest Group operates in 9 locations across Europe and Malaysia, with an aggregate turnover of more than 80 million euros and more than 400 employees.

