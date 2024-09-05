(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing solutions agency Luckie

today announced that Tina Chadwick has joined the agency as head of accounts.

Tina Chadwick joins Luckie as Head of Accounts

In this new role, Chadwick is responsible for oversight of Luckie's client solutions and account management functions, ensuring client engagements are met with innovative, high-impact solutions and providing leadership for Luckie's cross-office team of account and project managers. Chadwick will collaborate closely with Luckie's creative, strategy, and business intelligence teams to align client goals with agency expertise, ultimately driving long-term partnerships and business outcomes.

Throughout her career, Chadwick has held director and creative leadership roles with multi-national and independent advertising agencies including Moxie, 22squared, and J. Walter Thompson, leading programs for national brands such as Verizon Wireless, Shoney's, Oshkosh, Georgia-Pacific, SunTrust Bank and Florida's Natural. She is joining Luckie from Miller Zell, where she most recently was senior vice president of strategy, creative and digital. She previously served as managing director of creative strategy for the American Cancer Society.

"Tina brings to Luckie a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our industry that will be invaluable to both our client partners and our team," said John Gardner, president and CEO of Luckie. "I know her leadership will elevate our relationships and have a big impact on the success and growth of the agency."

Chadwick holds a bachelor's degree in communications/advertising from Florida State University. She also earned a Strategic Marketing program certificate and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School Executive Education, where she was voted to give the commencement speech for her program's graduating class.

Chadwick lives with her family in Atlanta and is based out of Luckie's Atlanta office.

ABOUT LUCKIE: One of the top privately held marketing firms in the Southeast, Luckie

is a creative, data-driven agency that builds brands and brand experiences to solve real business problems and achieve results luck can't explain. Luckie works with companies in healthcare, travel & tourism, CPG, and financial services

including Regions Bank, RaceTrac, BCBSAL, and Panama City Beach.

