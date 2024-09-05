Medical Refrigeration Market Size Is Expected To Attain USD 7.2 Billion By 2034 With 6.2% CAGR - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the healthcare experiences major breakthroughs, production and of various products is increasing, providing ground for medical refrigeration uptake.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, Inc., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a thorough analysis of the healthcare and pharmaceutical landscape, analysts at Transparency Market Research conclude that the global medical refrigeration market (سوق التبريد الطبي) will expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034. A valuation of US$ 7.2 billion is expected to be realized by the market, according to the report.

Medical refrigeration provides vital storage options for medical items that are sensitive to temperature, acting as a crucial pillar within healthcare infrastructure. The industry includes a broad spectrum of refrigeration equipment designed to meet the strict needs of holding medications, vaccines, blood samples, and other biological products.

The global healthcare landscape is experiencing a surge in demand for dependable and effective medical refrigeration systems due to expanding immunization programs, breakthroughs in biopharmaceutical research, and the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Healthcare institutions are striving to preserve the effectiveness and integrity of their medical inventory. Thus, new technologies are being introduced to satisfy the medical refrigeration industry's evolving demand patterns.

Competitive Landscape

As per the global medical refrigeration market report, majority of companies are spending significantly on expanding their presence, primarily in prominent areas of the globe. Product launch is a key strategy adopted by players operating in the market.

Key Players Profiled



Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

B Medical Systems

Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

Blue Star Limited

Follett Products LLC

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Kalstein France

Liebherr Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Developments



In August 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled its Thermo Scientific TSG Series refrigerators. These refrigerators are specifically designed to address the need for secure storage of critical vaccines and pharmaceuticals with laboratory, pharmaceutical, and clinical settings. These refrigerators mitigate risks associated with temperature fluctuations, safeguarding the potency and effectiveness of medical products.

In April 2024, B Medical Systems announced the acquisition of the ACT label for its Solar Direct Drive Vaccine Refrigerator and Ice-Pack Freezer- TCW40SDD. The TCW40SDD is the first ever Solar Direct Drive Vaccine Refrigerator and Ice-Pack Freezer to receive an ACT label. In March 2021, Helmer Scientific announced the launch of its Plasma Freezers and GX Solutions Laboratory for blood therapies, vaccines, sample storage, and medications. It is anticipated to consolidate Helmer Scientific's presence in the medical refrigeration market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



From 2024 to 2034, the market for medical refrigeration is slated to expand more than 2x.

The medical refrigeration market is anticipated to accumulate a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion in 2024.

By power source, solar powered medical refrigeration is gradually gaining ground.

Standard cooling ULT freezers are in high demand, particularly ones which deploy cryogenic freezing techniques. By application, medical refrigeration is preferred to store drugs and vaccines.

Key Growth Drivers of the Medical Refrigeration Market



Medical refrigeration is gaining popularity owing to extensive investments in bolstering pharmaceutical capabilities. Medical refrigeration solutions are needed across a wide spectrum of healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

The demand for vaccines is rising globally. This need was especially strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical refrigeration with robust cooling capacities are required to increase these vaccines' lifespan and administer them to patients whenever required.

Educational institutions are prioritizing the development of biological and life science-related labs. The growing need for laboratory equipment, including medical refrigeration, for storage of dead animals, plants, and blood samples for research purposes is a key factor fueling the medical refrigeration market expansion. A surge in organ donation is anticipated to drive the usage of medical refrigeration in hospitals and other medical facilities. According to data published by the Association of Organ Procurement Organization, in 2020, there were over 12,500 organ donations, a surge of 6% in comparison with 2019.

Regional Profile of the Medical Refrigeration Market



North America held largest share in 2023 . Increase in demand for healthcare infrastructure with advanced facilities and high levels of healthcare expenditure are driving market dynamics in the region.

A significant number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are engaged in research, development, and production of vaccines, biologics, and pharmaceuticals in the region.

These companies require precise temperature control throughout the manufacturing process and during storage and transportation, thus driving the demand for sophisticated medical refrigeration equipment and cementing the medical refrigeration market share of North America. Medical refrigeration requirements are increasing sharply in the Asia Pacific. With a major chunk of healthcare investments occurring in countries such as China and India, companies in these region are augmenting their storage capacities and administer better healthcare.

Medical Refrigeration Market Segmentation

Product Type



Standard Cooling- ULT

Cryogenic Freezers

ULT Freezers

Biomedical Freezers

Standard Cooling- Standard Temperature

Biomedical Freezers

Medical Fridges

Centrifuge Coolers/Freezers

Mobile Cooling- ULT

Active Cooled Transport Boxes

Passive Transport Boxes

Mobile Cooling- Standard Temperature

Solar Powered Medical Fridges

Medical Cooling Transport Boxes with Compressors Medical Cooling Transport Boxes with Dry Ice

Capacity



Up to 10 liters

10-50 liters

50-150 liters

150-350 liters

350-650 liters Above 650 liters

Power Source



Solar Powered Non-solar Powered

Cabinet Type



Vertical Cabinet Horizontal Cabinet

Number of Doors



Single Door

Double Door Multi Door

Price Range



Low

Medium High

Application



Drugs & Vaccine Storage

Pathology

Diagnostic & Healthcare Centers Others (Blood & Organ Banks, Research Centers, etc.)

Distribution Channel



Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

