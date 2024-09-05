Bipper Media's One Page Website Giveaway Is Underway For September

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bipper Media's One Page Site Giveaway

One page sites are an affordable option for new businesses in need of a professional website.

- Calina Jordan

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bipper is running a giveaway through the month of September to promote their email newsletter.

One winner will be randomly selected to win a free one page website, valued at $2,000. The giveaway will end on September 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. EST. If the winner already has a website, the prize will be another service offered for the same value.

To enter the giveaway, the user can join the Bipper Media email newsletter here . Shortly after signing up for the newsletter there will be a survey sent to the participant's inbox. After completing the survey, there will be a confirmation email for the giveaway. It may take a fews days to receive your confirmation email.

“We're so excited about this giveaway because we know how valuable SEO insights and having a professional website is for small business owners,” said Director of Marketing Calina Jordan.

The winner of this giveaway will be announced to all subscribers via email in early October and shared on social media as well. The winner will have 48 hours to claim the prize after being contacted. No purchase necessary to enter.

Bipper Media's professional website development services also include a 5-10 page new website launch valued at $5,000, with site structure and AI-written content for up to 3 top tier pages.

About Bipper Media:

Founded in 2011, Bipper Media LLC is an SEO and website design company based in Athens, GA. With CEO Bobby Holland at the helm, the team serves local and small businesses all over the world by helping them get found on Google. Between creating websites from scratch to publishing tailored city pages and high-quality blog content, Bipper Media is a one-stop digital marketing shop for all types of businesses. With local and organic SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Bipper Media customizes campaigns to meet the business needs of each client.

