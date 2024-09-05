Cleancore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Announces Successful Installation Of Over 200 Cleaning Systems At A Leading University In The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demonstrating ability to deliver chemical-free cleaning solutions to education sector

Omaha, NE, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“ CleanCore ” or the“ Company ”), developer of patented that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, announced today that it has successfully installed over 200 of its patented cleaning systems on the premise of a large and recognizable university located in the western United States. This installation began with a successful pilot program of 30 units of the Company's products, and CleanCore's contracts include training and support for employees.

The large university has implemented initiatives to become a chemical-free campus, and as a result of those initiatives, during the past 60 days, CleanCore has fulfilled and installed the university's initial purchase orders for the Company's Power Caddies, portable units for producing its patented, aqueous ozone solution for chemical-free, safe, and cost-effective sanitization and cleaning of surfaces, as well as its Fill Stations, a wall-mounted dispenser providing an on-site and on-demand cleaning solution. The Company anticipates that this university will also purchase its laundry and ice machine products in the near future.

In addition to the large recognizable university discussed above, there are four other universities of varying sizes that have implemented initiatives to become chemical-free campuses, that have engaged CleanCore to provide them with Power Caddies and Fill Stations.

Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore commented,“As a company dedicated to promoting sustainability and health, we are excited to bring our chemical-free cleaning solutions to universities and K-12 schools across the globe and aid in their mission of becoming chemical-free campuses. With the elimination of certain harmful chemicals from everyday use, the Company aims to foster a healthier, more sustainable future for students, staff, and the broader communities in which our products are utilized. In addition to the health and environmental benefits, our solutions reduce chemical costs, providing a highly attractive return on investment.”

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come.

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore's business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in“Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.

