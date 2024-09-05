Web Censorship And Economic Impact In Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent months, Pakistan's decision to implement a Web Management System (WMS) for internet control has substantially slowed digital communication and hampered the country's economy.



Initially justified as a measure for national security, the system allows for the blocking and monitoring of internet content, significantly reducing speeds.



The slowdown was first felt in August when internet speeds dropped by up to 40%. This disruption hit businesses hard, particularly those relying on online platforms like WhatsApp for client communications and content creation.



Despite a brief resumption of normal service, overall internet speeds remain sluggish. Technical issues with international submarine cables have traced back the slowdown.



This internet throttling has had a stark economic fallout. The IT sector alone reported potential losses of up to $300 million. These losses were attributed to reduced productivity and operational hindrances during internet outages.







Similarly, telecommunications companies face significant financial risks, with potential daily losses reaching $5.4 million during full outages.

Government Crackdown on Internet Freedom

The government's crackdown extends beyond mere speed throttling. By mandating VPN registration, the state has tightened its control, reducing user privacy and heightening surveillance.



This has raised concerns that Pakistan might be adopting internet control tactics similar to those used in China , known for its restrictive Great Firewall.



For professionals like journalists, these controls restrict access to information and impede their ability to report thoroughly and promptly.



The broader implication is stifled freedom of expression, particularly in political discourse. This echoes the concerns of digital rights activists, who view these moves as an attempt to curb dissent.



Pakistan's new internet regulations represent more than just a technical shift; they mark a significant stride towards increased governmental control over digital spaces.



In short, these changes impact both economic dynamics and the fundamental rights of its citizens.

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108640223