Germany Fuel Cards Report 2023-2024 With Forecasts To 2028 Featuring DKV, Shell, Aral, Jet, TOTAL, UTA, Esso, Agip (Eni), OMV, And Eurowag

Fleet card volumes decreased by 1.6%, from 4.7 billion liters in 2022 to 4.6 billion liters in 2023.
Fuel Cards in Germany is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2028, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Germany.
Scope
The total number of service stations in Germany decreased by 0.1%, from 14,513 in 2022 to 14,496 in 2023. More than 56,300 new fuel cards were issued in 2023, which brought the total number of fuel cards in the market to 5.7 million. Out of the total active cards in the market, 48.6% were held by fleet vehicles and 51.4% by CRT vehicles. Fuel card volumes will decrease at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% during 2024- 28, reaching 11.1 billion liters in 2028.
Reasons to Buy
Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Germany fuel card market. Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors. Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business. Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.
Key Topics Covered:
Top Five European Markets Overview Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Share Market Share Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
DKV Shell Aral Jet TOTAL UTA Esso Agip (Eni) OMV Eurowag
