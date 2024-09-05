Godrej Interio Elevates Learning Environments in India with Innovative Educational Furniture Solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 4, 2024: Godrej Interio, one of India’s leading home and office furniture brands and a part of Godrej & Boyce, a company of Godrej Enterprises Group, is significantly expanding its presence in the Indian education sector. The company is introducing a range of innovative and customized furniture solutions designed to enhance the learning environment across educational institutions in both private and government sectors.

With a strategic focus on ergonomic design, technology integration, and sustainability, Godrej Interio aims to capture an 18% share in the educational furniture sector by FY25. The company’s latest offerings cater to the dynamic needs of modern classrooms, providing flexible, durable, and functional furniture solutions that support various teaching methods, from traditional lectures to collaborative and digital learning environments.

Commenting on the expansion, Sameer Joshi, Senior Vice President (B2B), at Godrej Interio, stated, “Education holds the power to shape the world's future. At Godrej Interio, we believe that the learning environment plays a crucial role in shaping the educational experience. Our commitment to innovation and quality drives us to develop furniture solutions that create adaptable, inviting, smart, comfortable, and safe learning spaces. By integrating technology and ergonomic design into our products, we aim to support educators and students in creating dynamic, engaging, and productive learning spaces. These spaces can easily transform to accommodate various teaching methods and learning styles, ensuring that students feel welcomed and secure while using cutting-edge, comfortable furniture."

Godrej Interio's Education Furniture & Solutions are designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern classrooms. The company offers products in multiple size marks to ensure ergonomic comfort for students across various standards. Recent studies indicate that 79% of students express a desire to rearrange furniture to suit individual needs and group discussions, while 94% of teachers who can change classroom layout agree they can teach more effectively.

Godrej Interio had collaborated with several state governments, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and Jammu & Kashmir, to enhance the quality of educational infrastructure. In fiscal year 2023, Godrej Interio delivered almost 200,000 school furniture units through these partnerships.

The brand is at the forefront of integrating technology into its educational furniture solutions. They offer tech-enabled furniture that supports a seamless blend of physical and digital learning with customizable tech integration features such as built-in microphones and wire management systems.





