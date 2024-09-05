Bayut Launches TruBroker™, Industry-First Recognition Programme to Elevate the Property Market

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 4 September 2024 - Bayut, the leading property portal in the UAE, today announced the launch of TruBroker™, a first-of-its kind agent rewards and recognition programme designed to elevate the property search experience.



In the UAE’s highly competitive property sector, finding reliable agents and accurate property listings can be challenging. Users seek transparency, accountability, and high-quality service to ensure a smooth and efficient property search process. Bayut’s new feature addresses these needs by introducing a merit-based system with performance badges and a competitive leaderboard, promoting excellence among agents in a competitive yet collaborative environment. Users benefit from a pool of highly motivated and reliable agents, while agents are empowered to showcase their expertise and dedication.



With over 20,000 agents currently on Bayut, TruBroker™ aims to motivate agents to uphold high standards of service and accountability. By showcasing expert agents with proven knowledge of properties and communities, the platform spotlights exceptional performance in avenues like customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and accurate property listings.



Engaging Agents Through Gamification



TruBroker™ employs a merit-based system that acknowledges and rewards exceptional customer service, while also deploying a weekly leaderboard to highlight top performers. Agents can climb the leaderboard by earning TruPoints™ and three distinct performance badges. The first recognises a “Responsive Broker”, commending agents who promptly address user inquiries. The “Quality Lister” badge awards those who ensure property listings are accurately verified through TruCheck™, Bayut’s proprietary property authentication feature. Once these criteria are met, agents are then eligible to receive the highly coveted “TruBroker™” badge, rewarding them for excelling in both responsiveness and listing quality, while spotlighting them at the top of Bayut’s agent pool to ensure users connect with the most reliable professionals.



Empowering Property Seekers



TruBroker™ brings significant value for property seekers by enabling them to connect with top-performing agents who can support informed decision-making throughout their property search. The programme's performance badges are prominently displayed on the revamped "Find My Agent" webpage on Bayut and the search results pages, allowing users to easily identify agents with a proven track record of responsiveness, listing quality, and overall performance. Users can easily connect with agents by filtering searches based on location, property type, and desired outcome (rent or buy). The streamlined process ensures that property seekers find the most suitable agents quickly and efficiently, enhancing their overall search experience.



"TruBroker™ is a game-changer in the real estate market, setting a new benchmark for rewards and recognition for top-performing agents and addressing long-standing issues of accountability and transparency," said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and Head of Dubizzle Group MENA. "By recognising and rewarding agents for their exceptional service, we not only enhance the property search experience for users but also support agents and agencies in maintaining high standards. Along with our recent launch of TruEstimate™, an AI-powered property valuation tool developed in partnership with the Dubai Land Department, Bayut is committed to setting new standards in the industry and empowering both property seekers and real estate professionals."



TruBroker™ is now live on the Bayut website and app, making it accessible to property seekers and agents across the UAE.





