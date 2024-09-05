Mods4cars Smarttop Additional Roof Control For Ferrari 296 GTS Now Available

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada - September 5, 2024: The SmartTOP additional convertible top control from Mods4cars for the Ferrari 296 GTS is now available. The latest development from Mods4cars makes everyday convertible life easier with smart additional functions. "In addition to the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider, California, F8 and Portofino, we can now also offer a convenient solution for the Ferrari 296 GTS." explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.



The retrofittable roof top module makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the top while driving at the touch of a button. A quick press of a button triggers the automatic top movement. It is no longer necessary to hold the button down continuously. The driver quickly has his hands back on the steering wheel.



It is also possible to operate the top remotely using the original vehicle key fob. Pressing a button combination opens or closes the top automatically. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key for this function. "The SmartTOP customer can already open their top as they approach the vehicle." says Sven Tornow.



In addition to the main functions described, the module provides further additional functions: The position of the windows can be determined after the top has been opened. All windows can be opened and closed using the remote. If desired, the operating direction of the soft top button can be inverted.



Starting or switching off the engine does not interrupt the current movement of the top. All functions can be configured according to personal preferences. Thanks to a USB port, the module can be connected to a PC/Mac. Programming can also be carried out in the car, without a computer.



A plug-and-play cable set is included for easy installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. As no cables need to be cut, the module can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.



The SmartTOP top control for the Ferrari 296 GTS is available for 399.00 Euro plus tax.



Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP top controls since 2001 for Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. All current convertible and roadster models are supported.



