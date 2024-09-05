Halifax Group Names Alex Mcnutt As Operating Executive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a middle private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, today announced that it has engaged Alex

McNutt as an Operating Executive. Mr. McNutt will help the firm evaluate opportunities, assist in the implementation of new strategies for select Halifax portfolio companies, and provide mentorship to executive teams.

Mr. McNutt has more than 40 years of experience leading international businesses. He most recently spent eight years as CEO of Pirtek Europe Group, which was a Halifax portfolio company from 2015-2018. During his time with Pirtek, Alex implemented a strategy to drive growth across the Pirtek franchisee base by offering a new suite of training, IT systems and growth incentive tools. Before that, he served as CEO of International Operations at Pronet Guvenlik, one of Turkey's largest electronic security and monitoring companies. He also founded WaterWell Su Hizmetleri AŞ, a supplier of residential and commercial water filtration systems. Earlier, he served as President and Managing Director, ADT Europe and South Africa, after beginning his career at Chubb Alarms.

Mr. McNutt currently serves as Non-executive Chairman of the UK & Ireland division at Elevate Care International, one of the largest global homecare providers. Elevate Care International is a Halifax-backed company that operates under the Comfort Keepers brand in the U.S., Canada and Ireland. Mr. McNutt is also a part-time Director of Bell Fire and Security Ltd in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Scotland.

"We have known and worked with Alex for many years and have been able to witness his extraordinary, values-driven leadership skills

that develop people in his organizations as well as manage and execute strategic plans," said Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner. "He possesses a unique talent for unlocking the potential in any business, and we look forward to joining forces with him to support entrepreneurial companies across our investment focus. We are grateful to continue our fruitful partnership with Alex."

Mr. McNutt commented, "I am delighted to be working once again with the Halifax team. One of the standout aspects of Halifax Group is its focus on developing a new strategic path forward for partner companies. I look forward to collaborating with the team to develop new strategies and enhance growth across the Halifax portfolio."

About Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC.



