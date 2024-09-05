4Th Hia Hub The Region's Largest Fashion, Beauty, And Lifestyle Kicks Off In October

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Hia Hub, the region's leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle conference, is returning for its fourth edition from 30 October – 3 November 2024, in Riyadh's JAX District. Hia Hub 4.0 will introduce an extended programme delivered over five days and designed to inspire the next generation of and beauty consumers and entrepreneurs.

The programme will include an extensive lineup of global experts and pioneers, thought leaders, trendsetters and influencers, artists, and leading brands to uncover the latest trends in fashion, beauty, art, design, and luxury. Hia Hub will feature curated series of daily engaging talks, panels, workshops, seminars and masterclasses as well as a multitude of interactive exhibitions, art and brand installations and nightly live performances on the Billboard Arabia Stage.

Mai Badr, Editor-in-Chief of Hia Magazine, said: “Since its launch, Hia Hub has inspired, educated, and delighted audiences with its specially curated programme, featuring a unique blend of thought-provoking discussions and fun, immersive events, and experiences. Hia Hub is a platform that connects people and fosters conversations and creativity. This year, our expanded programme will deliver a diverse lineup of speakers, immersive experiences, and memorable performances to showcase the vibrant and evolving fashion, beauty, and lifestyle landscape in the region.”

For the second year running, Hia Hub has partnered with Fashion Futures, the Saudi Fashion Commission's annual event, to deliver dedicated content that appeals to academics and industry experts. This collaboration is designed to foster creativity and innovation, offering valuable insights, hands-on experience and networking opportunities with industry leaders and pioneers shaping the future of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, highlighted the growth that Fashion Futures has witnessed in stating: “Fashion Futures has always been at the forefront of the industry. Our programmes and exhibitions are designed to educate, facilitate conversations, spark new ideas and foster opportunities for future leaders in Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing fashion scene, leveraging global learnings with regional insights and setting trends, driving personal growth, and enabling professional connections. Our partnership for the second year with Hia Hub provides us with the platform and the opportunity to network with industry experts and academics whilst reaching a wider consumer audience interested in the fashion trends and insights shaping the world.”

Malek Tambourgi, Managing Director of SRMG X, a full-service event management company under SRMG, and the creators and organizers of Hia Hub, said: “Each edition of Hia Hub goes from strength to strength. At SRMG X, our mission is to create unique live experiences like Hia Hub that connect audiences with partners, brands and sponsors through new and innovative formats. This year, our partnerships with major companies and leading fashion institutions have expanded and we are pleased to welcome many of our returning sponsors as well as attracting more of the world's most recognisable brands. Hia Hub delivers exceptional opportunities for brands and partners, and we are excited to deliver another impactful event this year.”

New to Hia Hub's roster of market-leading partners is MENA's leading luxury retailer, Chalhoub Group, which will introduce“The Skincare Edition: UNFILTERED” in collaboration with internationally renowned skincare brands from Estée Lauder Companies, Faces, L'Oréal Groupe, Waldencast, Benefit Cosmetics, Groupe L'Occitane, Dior, Guerlain, Shiseido, and others. Key leaders and spokespersons will join in person to engage in insightful talks and experiences.

Patrick Chalhoub, Group President at Chalhoub Group, said: “Skincare has increased its share within the overall prestige beauty market, gaining ground over fragrance. The category grew by 17% compared to last year, with continuous innovation across all subcategories, boosting skincare penetration in the region*. In light of this growth, we are excited to bring“The Skincare Edition: UNFILTERED” to the region, designed for consumers, professionals and skincare enthusiasts. We are proud to partner with Hia Hub to launch the inaugural edition of this summit in Riyadh. As the region's leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle conference, it provides an excellent platform to connect with and reach our regional consumers. Together with our partnering brands, we aim to offer everyone immersive experiences, insightful discussions, and opportunities to engage with industry experts, discover cutting-edge products and techniques, and gain invaluable knowledge in the skincare category.”

In 2023, Hia Hub attracted over 7,500 visitors and featured over 50 speakers, 35 brand partners, 10 exhibits and activations, 45 retail partners, including appearances from the biggest Arab and international stars. It has featured Lebanese artist Elissa; actresses Nadine Nassib Njeim, Sherine Reda and Stephanie Atala; fashion icon and supermodel Kate Moss; celebrity makeup artist Hindash; entrepreneur and founder of WMM Yara Al Namlah; and founder of Peacefull Salama Mohamed. Past editions have also included image architect Law Roach, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, fashion designer Zac Posen, and entrepreneur and digital influencer Karen Wazen. Previous sponsors, including Richard Mille, Bulgari, Dior Beauty and Mercedes, curated impactful experiences for guests and the Billboard Arabia Stage hosted nightly performances that showcased the diverse sounds of the regional music industry.

Guests can register at hiahub to buy tickets and receive more information about this year's programme as it is announced.

* Data from Chalhoub Group intelligence report