Azerbaijani And Uzbek Military Specialists Hold Meeting
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2024,
signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan,
a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of
Uzbekistan visited our country, Azernews
reports.
As part of the visit, the Uzbek guests visited the Main
Department of Engineering troops of the Ministry of Defense.
Welcoming the guests, Major General Anar Karimov informed the
delegation about the engineering support measures carried out in
the liberated territories by the Engineer-sapper units of the
Azerbaijan Army.
The importance of such visits in terms of experience exchange
was emphasized, a detailed exchange of views on several issues of
mutual interest was held, and a briefing was given at the
meeting.
Then the guests watched practical exercises held with the
participation of servicemen in a specially designed engineering
camp.
