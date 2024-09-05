Azerbaijani And Uzbek Military Specialists Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2024, signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, a delegation of the of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan visited our country, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, the Uzbek guests visited the Main Department of Engineering of the Ministry of Defense.

Welcoming the guests, Major General Anar Karimov informed the delegation about the engineering support measures carried out in the liberated territories by the Engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army.

The importance of such visits in terms of experience exchange was emphasized, a detailed exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest was held, and a briefing was given at the meeting.

Then the guests watched practical exercises held with the participation of servicemen in a specially designed engineering camp.