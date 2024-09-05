Smart DOST Stations To Be Established In Azerbaijan's Lachin And Fuzuli This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

"Smart DOST" centers will be established this year in the cities of Lachin and Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

It was noted that preparations are underway in this direction: "Previously, in May 2022, the first 'Smart DOST' center was opened in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district."

It should be noted that through the "Smart DOST" system, citizens can conveniently and transparently access more than 100 online services in the fields of labor, employment, social protection, and social security.

Note that the DOST concept, which was initiated by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, is one of the important achievements of the social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years. This concept ensures the provision of 159 social services in 15 directions in the fields of labor, employment, disability, rehabilitation, social protection, and social security from a single window, on modern and flexible, fully transparent mechanisms, by citizen satisfaction.

Over the past period, more than 2.8 million citizens have been served at DOST centers, with a citizen satisfaction rate of 98.2 percent. The "DOST Call Center 142" handled approximately 6 million citizen inquiries during this time.