Smart DOST Stations To Be Established In Azerbaijan's Lachin And Fuzuli This Year
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
"Smart DOST" centers will be established this year in the cities
of Lachin and Fuzuli, Azernews reports.
It was noted that preparations are underway in this direction:
"Previously, in May 2022, the first 'Smart DOST' center was opened
in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district."
It should be noted that through the "Smart DOST" system,
citizens can conveniently and transparently access more than 100
online services in the fields of labor, employment, social
protection, and social security.
Note that the DOST concept, which was initiated by First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, is one of the important
achievements of the social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in
recent years. This concept ensures the provision of 159 social
services in 15 directions in the fields of labor, employment,
disability, rehabilitation, social protection, and social security
from a single window, on modern and flexible, fully transparent
mechanisms, by citizen satisfaction.
Over the past period, more than 2.8 million citizens have been
served at DOST centers, with a citizen satisfaction rate of 98.2
percent. The "DOST Call Center 142" handled approximately 6 million
citizen inquiries during this time.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108639304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.