Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Six Palestinian young men were killed and two others on Thursday in an Israeli targeting the West Bank's northern city of Tubas.

The of confirmed in a release that five people were killed and two others were injured, one of whom was in critical condition, and were taken to Tubas Turkish Governmental Hospital, as a result of the occupation bombing of a car near Tubas.

The slain Palestinians were identified as Ahmad Abu Dawas, 24, Mohammad Abu Juma, 30, Qusay Abdul Razeq, 26, Mohammad Abu Zagha, 23, and Mohammad Al-Zubaidi, 21, the son of prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi.

This bombing coincided with the continued storming operation carried out by the occupation forces in Far'a camp south of Tubas.

Since August 28, the Israeli occupation forces have launched a large-scale aggression on the West Bank, especially its north, which has so far resulted in the killing of 40 Palestinians and injuring more than 20 in Tulkarm and jenin. (end)

nq













MENAFN05092024000071011013ID1108639227