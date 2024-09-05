USB Retimer Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1.4 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled, "USB Retimer Market By Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031", the USB retimer market was valued at $270.96 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031.



A retimer is an advanced performance signal conditioner, which restores signal integrity by removing input noise and random jitter. Retimers benefit systems by compensating channel loss, preserving signal integrity, enhancing reliability and performance, and ensuring standard compliance on high-speed interface. Retimers can be used in many system designs involving ethernet interface. Typically, a system has a front-port interface for external communication and a backplane interface for internal communication.



Over time, ethernet data rates have developed and increased significantly. 10 GbE, 25 GbE, and beyond require USB retimer signal conditioners to improve signal quality and establish robust communication in applications such as data centers, servers and storage, wireless base stations, video over ethernet, communication switches, and medical imaging.



According to USB retimer market analysis, the USB 3.2 segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The servers and storage applications segments collectively accounted for around 88.5% USB retimer market share in 2021. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the growth of the USB retimer industry.



The recent USB retimer market trends indicate that newer high-speed interconnect specifications will drive a new generation of signal conditioning solutions. Digital retimers are key elements for maintaining signal integrity while sending very-high-speed data over challenging channels. At rates above 10 Gbps, there are many challenges to using a redriver. This is a core reason why retimer support is being anticipated and has been written into recent specifications. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the USB retimer market growth.



Key Findings of the Study

. In 2021, the USB 3.2 segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 18.27% during the forecast period.

. The storage applications segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 19.35% during the forecast period.

. North America contributed for the major share in the market, accounting for more than 32.7% of global USB retimer market share in 2021.



The key market players profiled in the report include Parade Technologies Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Intel Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., Kandou Bus SA, Astera Labs Inc., Montage Technology, and Analogix Semiconductor. These market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market.



