WHO reveals 13 percent rise in cholera cases, 71 rise in fatalities

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the World Organization (WHO) released global cholera statistics for 2023, revealing a concerning rise in both cases and fatalities. The data shows a 13 percent increase in cholera cases and a 71 percent increase in deaths compared to the previous year. The WHO reported that over 4,000 people died from this preventable and treatable last year, with cases recorded in 45 countries.



Preliminary figures indicate that 38 percent of the reported cholera cases were among children under the age of five. The rise in cholera outbreaks can be attributed to a combination of factors, including conflicts, climate change, inadequate access to safe water and sanitation, poverty, underdevelopment, and population displacement. Additionally, there has been a notable shift in the geographical distribution of cholera from 2022 to 2023. Specifically, cases from the Middle East and Asia decreased by 32 percent, while Africa saw a dramatic 125 percent increase.



The WHO highlighted that many African countries have reported a high proportion of community deaths, underscoring significant gaps in access to treatment. This year marks the first time that multiple countries have reported cholera deaths occurring outside of health facilities, referred to as "community deaths." In 2023, significant cholera outbreaks continued in countries such as Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, and Somalia, each reporting over 10,000 suspected or confirmed cases. Other countries including Ethiopia, Haiti, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe also experienced new outbreaks.



As of August 22, the global cholera crisis remains critical, with 22 countries reporting active outbreaks. While the number of cases reported so far this year is lower than during the same period last year, there have already been 342,800 cases and 2,400 deaths reported to the WHO. The organization has deemed the global risk from cholera "very high" and expressed concern over the lack of fulfillment of its USD50 million funding request for cholera response efforts in 2024.

