Huawei Cloud Introduces AI-ready Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Vision 2030

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 04, 2024 — Huawei Cloud announced a groundbreaking series of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives at today’s Huawei Cloud Summit Saudi Arabia 2024, aiming to accelerate Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and support the Vision 2030 goals.



Gathering over 700 guests, the event showcased the most updated development of key AI technologies, especially AI-ready model training and inference, and the company’s innovative ecosystem resources from the world and China. Dozens of top companies’ business leaders explored how Huawei Cloud's products and solutions can enhance their competitiveness in this country, including using Pangu models to enable industry intelligence.



These initiatives launch presents advanced AI capabilities and significant investments in local talent and enterprises, positioning Huawei Cloud as a key enabler of the Kingdom's economic diversification efforts. The full suite of AI capabilities includes technologies for providing ubiquitous compute, reduced costs, more secure data, and better service experience from edge cloud. Across the Kingdom, Huawei Cloud is able to deliver a latency as low as 25 ms.



"Huawei Cloud represents more than just a technological choice—it is a strategic decision," Steven Yi, Huawei Senior Vice President and the President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region said. "Like the Tuwaiq Mountains, standing tall and steadfast through time, Huawei remains committed to the Middle East and Central Asia, deeply rooted in this region. With our continuous innovation, deep industry insights, and focus on talent in fields like AI, big data, and cloud computing, we are accelerating the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, contributing to the country's digital evolution and helping this vibrant land move toward a smarter future."



Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, said in her opening keynote:" Huawei Cloud has been proactive in embracing Saudi Arabia's digital sovereignty strategy, becoming the first cloud service provider fully compliant to the government's data security policies in this country. We are committed to ensuring the safety and privacy of our Saudi customers' data through cutting-edge technology and localized services, thereby contributing to the growth of local digital economy."



Speaking on Huawei Cloud’s latest development in Saudi, Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, added, "Since the launch of Riyadh Region, our public cloud business revenue in Saudi increased 10 times for the last year, thanks to our innovative industry solutions, ultimate performance, and customer-centric service. Huawei Cloud has served more than 300 customers here, ranging from government ministries, top 3 telecom carriers, FinTechs and media companies, as well as helping 90% of Chinese companies extending their business into Saudi Arabia."

Huawei Cloud’s AI-driven solutions are designed to enhance various sectors, including government services, retail, and finance, by leveraging Huawei's cutting-edge technologies and expertise.



In the government sector, Huawei Cloud is assisting the Saudi government in building a big data platform to achieve efficient data sharing across departments. The Pangu government model is being employed to promote the efficient implementation of smart cities. By using Huawei Cloud, The Saudi government has developed its own Arabic LLM, supporting over 20 AI applications with high resource utilization.



In the retail and e-commerce sectors, Huawei Cloud is empowering the local e-commerce company Zode to expand in the Saudi e-commerce and retail market. Additionally, Huawei Cloud is offering innovative solutions in digital banking, providing efficient delivery and robust cybersecurity measures.



Mark Chen, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Solution Sales Department, shared that, "Huawei Cloud is committed to building AI-ready cloud infrastructure through systematic innovation and accelerating the intelligent upgrade of the industry. Based on the 'AI for Industries' strategy and Pangu models, our ModelArts, an AI development pipeline, has been continuously put into practice in the fields of mining, government affairs, automotive, meteorology, medicine, and virtual human, to tackle big challenges and reshape industries."



Huawei Cloud’s Pangu model is revolutionizing software development by enhancing CodeArts, enabling the build of billions of lines of code in just one hour. This advancement significantly accelerates the software development process, supporting local businesses in rapidly deploying new solutions and maintaining a competitive edge.



Huawei Cloud is deeply embedded in various sectors, including media and entertainment, e-commerce and retail, internet finance, telecommunications, and smart vehicles. Through its cloud-native architecture and technological innovation, Huawei Cloud is helping customers achieve business transformation and improve operational efficiency. Huawei Cloud is also committed to fostering a prosperous local ecosystem by developing over 100 partners and training more than 3,000 university students in ICT fields.





