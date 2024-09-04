Amir, Finnish President Vow To Broaden Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb held an official talks session at the Presidential Palace in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, Wednesday.

At the beginning of the session, the Finnish president welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting that the Amir's first official visit to Finland reflects the depth of bilateral relations, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations. He voiced hopes to collaborate with His Highness the Amir to boost mutual cooperation and push relations to broader levels.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep thanks to the Finnish president for the warm reception and generous hospitality, highlighting the outstanding relations between the two countries. His Highness expressed aspirations that the visit would contribute to consolidating bilateral cooperation relations across various fields to the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The two sides discussed aspects of co-operation and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the areas of investment, economy, energy, education and international co-operation. They also tackled the key regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended at Qatar's side by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr al-Nuaimi, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, along with senior officials and members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

In attendance from the Finnish side where Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio, Chief of Staff, Office of the President of the Republic Lauri Tierala, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy, Outi Holopainen, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and the Finnish president held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries and a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Finnish president also hosted an official dinner banquet in honour of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation at the Presidential Palace.

His Highness the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the presidential palace.

MENAFN04092024000067011011ID1108638286