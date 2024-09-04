(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Elastic N.V. (“Elastic” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ESTC) on behalf of Elastic stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Elastic has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 30, 2024, Elastic announced that it was reducing its revenue forecast for the year, a move that prompted a flurry of downgrades from market analysts. A major concern was the disruption within the sales organization, which appeared during a period of strategic realignment aimed at improving sales efficiency and effectiveness. Moreover, the company has been facing a decrease in demand across the regions of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, further complicating its financial outlook.

Following this news, Elastic's stock was trading significantly lower in pre-market trading on August 30, 2024.

