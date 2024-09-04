R3 Stem Cell Publishes Comprehensive Consumer Guide On Stem Cell And Exosome Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, has published its Comprehensive Consumer Guide. It includes 300 pages of educational information.

- David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Stem Cell , the global leader in regenerative therapies, has published its Comprehensive Consumer Guide. The Guide includes 300 pages of educational information on stem cells, exosomes, platelet rich plasma therapy and over thirty medical conditions. The download is complimentary and available at .

The Guide is based on the frequently asked questions that R3 Stem Cell has been receiving over the past decade from patients. With over 40 centers in 7 countries having performed 25,000 stem cell procedures in the past decade, R3 is the worldwide leader for regenerative treatment. Over 50 conditions are treated at the stem cell clinics in Mexico , Turkey, Pakistan, India, Philippines and South Africa. While R3 Stem Cell also has USA clinics, no claims are made regarding conditions and those are for the International locations.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "The R3 team put hundreds of hours into writing the most accurate Guide based on peer-reviewed, published research studies from all over the world. Our procedures utilize the same high safety, high effectiveness mesenchymal stem cells that produced these results!"

Each chapter has a list of references including the publications included in the data summary, with the initial chapters explaining regenerative therapies in plain English with layman terms. This way, individuals will be able to receive accurate information which will enable knowledge based decisions on their healthcare.

There are chapters on stem cell treatment for autism , ataxia, arthritis, back pain, COPD, diabetes, kidney disease, autoimmune conditions, CP, ALS, MS and many more. Along with the Guide, R3 Stem Cell's research team has published ten papers of its own over the past two years. That data is included in the Guide as well.

Added Dr. Greene, "No other regenerative company is putting out this type of comprehensive educational content. It's vital that patients and their families understand how these treatments work, and what clinical research is showing. It's how we develop our protocols for patients, by following the evidence from the research literature. And best of all, the Guide is free!"

With stem cell clinics in seven countries, there is bound to be one close to each individual desiring treatment. R3 Stem Cell offers free consultations for those seeking to know if they are a candidate. Call +1(844) GET-STEM or email ....

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell International

+1 888-988-0515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.