Victor Fernandes Present Credentials To The OAS

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON / USA – The new Permanent Representative of Barbados to the Organization of American States (OAS), Victor Fernandes, on Wednesday, presented his credentials to Secretary General Luis Almagro in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the hemispheric Organization in Washington, DC.

In his speech, ambassador Fernandes highlighted“the of Barbados firm commitment to upholding the principles on which the OAS was founded as enshrined in its Charter: guiding democracy, human rights, multidimensional security and integral development in the Hemisphere.” He also emphasized that his country“sees the OAS as the premier multilateral Organization in the Americas working to promote peace and strengthening political dialogue.”

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, recalled that the Caribbean country“has been part of the OAS since 1967 and it has honoured the basic principles of our Organization. These four pillars are interconnected, and one cannot exist without the other.”

Ambassador Fernandes added:“Barbados has played an important role in essential issues at the OAS such as climate change, natural disasters, gender equality, racial equality and reparations.”

Ambassador Fernandes has served as chairman of the Barbados National Oil Company, the Barbados National Terminal, and the Barbados Tourism Investment Corporation as well as director of the National Petroleum Corporation and the Bayview Hospital, among other positions.

