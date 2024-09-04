Pilot Light To Host 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala: A Night Of Culinary Collaboration And Community Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chefs in the kitchen at last year's Feed Your Mind Gala, an annual event that unites excellence with a mission to foster food education in classrooms across the nation.

Pilot Light is thrilled to announce the 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala, an annual evening of culinary excellence, bringing together some of Chicago's most renowned chefs in support of a crucial cause.

Pilot Light's Founding Chefs: Justin Large, Jason Hammel, Paul Kahan, and Matthias Merges.

- Chef Paul KahanCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pilot Light is thrilled to announce the 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala , an annual event that unites culinary excellence with a mission to foster food education in classrooms across the nation. The gala takes place on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 6pm at Venue West, located at 221 N Paulina St, promising an intimate evening of community, world class dining, philanthropy-and a surprise celebrity host to be announced in the coming days.For over 13 years, Pilot Light's Founding Chefs-Matthias Merges, Paul Kahan, Jason Hammel, and Justin Large-have led the charge in bringing food education to schools through this signature event. Reflecting on the evolution of the gala, Chef Matthias Merges shared:“The Gala is a very important night for Pilot Light every year, but it's also just a blast for all of us chefs. Jason, Paul, Justin, and I have been doing this together since the beginning – over 13 years now, so it's exciting to be ushering in the next generation of Pilot Light chefs. People like Genie and Tim from Kasama, Dominique Leach, Jonathan Zaragoza, Oliver Poilevey – to have such incredible talent come together and support Pilot Light's mission is a huge honor.”An Evening of Impact and Celebration:Under the leadership of co-chairs Leah Gordon and Felipe Ospina, the 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala is set to be a memorable evening filled with culinary delights, inspiring stories, and opportunities to give back. Guests will also have the chance to participate in a live auction featuring exclusive trips and experiences, with all proceeds supporting Pilot Light's educational programs.Introducing the 2024 Guest Chefs:This year's gala will highlight a new generation of culinary innovators who are shaping the future of Chicago's food scene:– Phillip Branch (Hawksmoor)– Rodolfo Cuadros (Amaru & Bloom Plant Based Kitchen)– Joe Frillman and Leigh Omilinsky (Daisies)– Tim Flores and Genie Kwon (Kasama)– Dominique Leach (Lexington Betty Smokehouse)– James Martin (Bocadillo Market)– Oliver Poilevey (Obelix & Le Bouchon)– Sarah Stegner (Prairie Grass Cafe)– Jonathan Zaragoza (Birrieria Zaragoza)These chefs will collaborate on a menu that showcases their unique culinary perspectives, making this a dining experience that guests won't soon forget.Honoring Food Education Advocates:The 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala will also honor individuals who have made a lasting impact on food education:– Ann Weiser – 2024 Feed Your Mind Gala Honoree, recognized for her outstanding dedication to food education and community service.– Kai Fogelson – 2024 Young Changemaker Honoree, celebrated for inspiring others through innovative approaches to food and education.Their dedication and innovative approaches have been instrumental in furthering Pilot Light's mission.Founding Chefs Embrace Collaboration:While the Founding Chefs will take on a more curatorial role this year, they're eager to support and celebrate the contributions of the Guest Chefs. Chef Paul Kahan expressed his enthusiasm for this year's approach:“After a decade-plus, we're excited to take a little bit of a step back this year and let our Guest Chefs lead the meal. The Founding Chef team is helping curate the evening and working on some stellar trips for our live auction. That being said, we'll still be in the kitchen – we always have a great time coming together and plating each other's dishes, expediting...the Feed Your Mind Gala kitchen is a really communal, supportive experience. We're still learning from each other and cheering each other on. It's like a Pilot Light classroom in that way.”IMAGES AND GRAPHICSClick here to view images from last year's gala and 2024 event graphics.TICKETS AND SPONSORSThe Feed Your Mind Gala takes place on November 1, 2024 at 6pm at Venue West located at 221 N. Paulina St in Chicago, and tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available! Join us for an evening that celebrates the best of Chicago's culinary scene while supporting a cause that makes a difference. To purchase tickets or learn more about sponsorship, please visit .The annual Feed Your Mind Gala would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors:– High Road Wine and Spirits– The Roof Crop– DNO Produce– Sysco– Nestle Premium Water Brands– Resolution– Resy | AMEX– Hawksmoor Chicago– Eli's CheesecakeABOUT PILOT LIGHTPilot Light is a Chicago chef-founded Food Education nonprofit that partners with educators to utilize food as a powerful teaching tool in everyday classroom learning. Learn more at .

