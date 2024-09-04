Voxtur Announces Filing Of Credit Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“ Voxtur ” or the“ Company ”), a North American company creating a more transparent and accessible lending ecosystem, announces that the Company has filed the amended and restated credit agreement dated September 21, 2022, between the Company, the Company's subsidiaries and the of Montreal, along with all subsequent amendments (collectively, the“ Credit Agreement ”).



The Credit Agreement is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

The filing of the Credit Agreement has been made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission staff in connection with a staff review.

ABOUT VOXTUR

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify the multifaceted aspects of the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, and securitize portfolios. As an independent and transparent mortgage technology provider, the Company offers primary and secondary market solutions in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

...



For media inquiries:

Jacob Gaffney

Tel: (817) 471-7627

...