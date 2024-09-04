Young Jewish Professionals And Shaya Lesches To Host Exclusive Networking Event With NYC's Top Food & Beverage Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) is thrilled to announce an exclusive evening of gourmet bites, signature cocktails, and strategic networking, featuring some of the top entrepreneurs in New York City's vibrant food and beverage industry. This exciting event will take place on September 17 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM EDT and is designed to connect the most dynamic minds in the within an intimate setting.



The event is part of YJP's ongoing efforts to foster meaningful connections and collaboration among its members, particularly those in the "Chiefs" chapter and the Young Entrepreneurs circle. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with successful entrepreneurs, share insights, and explore new avenues for growth and innovation in the competitive world of food and beverage.

This event is a perfect example of our commitment to bringing together the brightest minds in the industry for an evening of inspiration, networking, and community building."

"YJP is dedicated to creating spaces where young professionals can learn from each other and grow together," said Shaya Lesches, Founder of YJP. "This event is a perfect example of our commitment to bringing together the brightest minds in the industry for an evening of inspiration, networking, and community building."

About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) is a not-for-profit organization run by Shaya Lesches that provides business, educational, and mentoring opportunities for the new generation of Jewish business leaders. YJP is committed to fostering the next generation of Jewish leaders and entrepreneurs by connecting them with each other and with established professionals in their fields.



Register for the event here .

Learn more about YJP .

Learn more about Shaya Lesches .

CONTACT: For any questions regarding the event, please contact us at ....