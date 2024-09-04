Oracle Cloudworld 2024: Viscosity Leads Innovation With AI In Retail With Generative AI And Vector Databases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm renowned for its unmatched expertise and innovative solutions, will showcase groundbreaking advancements at Oracle CloudWorld 2024. This premier conference, taking place September 9-12 at the Las Vegas Center, will highlight Viscosity's role in driving innovation in AI and data management within the cloud computing space.Chief Innovation Officer and Oracle ACE Director, Rich Niemiec, will lead“Using Generative AI with Oracle Vector Database in Retail.” Attendees will gain insights into how integrating generative AI with Oracle's vector database is poised to transform the retail sector.The Oracle ACE Community will demonstrate a strong presence at CloudWould2024. Viscosity's Oracle ACEs, Charles Kim, Sean Scott, Gary Gordhamer, and Craig Shallahamer, will be assisting in hands-on live labs and will be available at the Oracle ACE Lounge in the CloudWorld Hub, providing opportunities for deeper interactions and personalized advice. Their participation underscores their commitment to sharing valuable knowledge and supporting the Oracle community.Niemiec's session will delve into how vector embeddings - a technique for representing complex data - are revolutionizing customer insights and operational efficiency. By harnessing advanced AI technologies like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, retailers can gain unprecedented visibility into customer behavior, optimize inventory management, and enhance store layouts based on predictive analytics.Oracle CloudWorld 2024 promises to be a comprehensive event featuring over 1,000 live learning sessions and 110+ on-demand sessions. Oracle TV will provide coverage of major announcements and updates, while digital peer interactions will facilitate meaningful networking opportunities. Attendees can also benefit from training and certification opportunities from Oracle University, with pre-event courses available to enhance their experience.For additional details on Viscosity's event and Oracle CloudWorld 2024, please visit:ABOUT VISCOSITYViscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.

