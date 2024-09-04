HEBAJASMI Unveils Captivating New Collection For Spring Summer 2025

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Duba, UAE – HEBAJASMI is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection, State of Art, set to debut on the 3rd of September. This new collection encapsulates the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and craftmanship, presenting a striking array of designs that reflect the essence of Spring Summer 2025.



Collection Overview:



The collection is a harmonious blend of nature-inspired abstraction and surrealism, featuring a sophisticated interplay of structured embroidery and abstract lace. It juxtaposes structured cuts with flowing volumes, creating a contemporary silhouette that celebrates the female form. Each piece is designed to accentuate and enhance, embodying both the precision of structured design and the fluidity of natural forms.



Key Highlights:



Design Elements: Lace, Hand embroidery, Abstract embroidery prints, Pastel hues and saturated colors.



Signature Pieces: Exaggerated circular volumes creating art pieces.



Quotes:



For the season spring summer 2025, the collection by HEBAJASMI, is titled State of Art, it embodies a love for vibrant colors, much like those you see in daily life. It draws inspiration from the dramatic hues and structures observed in nature, culture, and human artifacts, translating these elements into fashion.



Event Details:



Join us for our 1st show during Dubai Fashion Week where you will witness the launch of“State of Art”, at D3 – Stadium, on the 3rd of September.

