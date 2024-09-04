Oil Market Comment

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Global growth concerns married with headlines of increasing is proving to be a toxic mix for an oil that is already feeling vulnerable - however, we can now add in flow-based effects with momentum accounts going heavy on shorting futures, and the result is that Crude literally can't find a friend in this market. The buyers have simply walked away, seeing an ever-increasing probability of getting a fill at lower levels.

Momentum was already to the downside through Asia trade, with some clear technical damage in play, with front month and WTI crude futures breaking the multi-month range lows with incredible ease, and this is impacting the psyche and the structure of the market. European and UK-based traders have taken the baton and ran with it pushing WTI crude to $69.25 and Brent to $72.71, and we can look towards gasoline and diesel futures and see a similar order book dynamic here too. Naturally, when we see this sort of volatility and reduced liquidity in top-of-order books price can be prone to wild snapbacks on limited news flow - but for now, crude is telling a progressively harrowing story and it is one that equity and rates traders are taking a steer from and increasing their need to hedge out risk.