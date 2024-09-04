By 2030, Global Data Center Industry Emit 2.5 Billion Tons Of CO2

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

According to a study, the data center boom is expected to lead to emissions of about 2.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent worldwide by the end of the decade and accelerate in decarbonization efforts, Azernews reports.

Hyperscale companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, are stimulating the rapid development of energy-intensive data centers to expand their artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies, writes Reuters. At the same time, companies are sticking to promises to reduce global warming emissions from their centers by 2030.

A Morgan Stanley research report notes that greenhouse gas emissions from the global data center industry will amount to about 40 percent of what the entire United States emits per year.

The construction of giant computer warehouses will increase investments in the development of clean energy, energy-efficient equipment and so-called green building materials, Morgan Stanley said. Carbon capture, recycling and sequestration technologies and carbon dioxide removal processes are also expected to gain momentum as technology companies try to keep their climate promises, the report said.