By 2030, Global Data Center Industry Emit 2.5 Billion Tons Of CO2
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
According to a Morgan Stanley study, the data center boom is
expected to lead to emissions of about 2.5 billion metric tons of
carbon dioxide equivalent worldwide by the end of the decade and
accelerate investment in decarbonization efforts,
Azernews reports.
Hyperscale companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon are
stimulating the rapid development of energy-intensive data centers
to expand their artificial intelligence and cloud computing
technologies, writes Reuters. At the same time, companies are
sticking to promises to reduce global warming emissions from their
centers by 2030.
A Morgan Stanley research report notes that greenhouse gas
emissions from the global data center industry will amount to about
40 percent of what the entire United States emits per year.
The construction of giant computer warehouses will increase
investments in the development of clean energy, energy-efficient
equipment and so-called green building materials, Morgan Stanley
said. Carbon capture, recycling and sequestration technologies and
carbon dioxide removal processes are also expected to gain momentum
as technology companies try to keep their climate promises, the
report said.
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108637281
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.