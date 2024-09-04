World's Most Undesirable Persona: Pro-Armenian Zatulin In Role Of Advocate For Separatists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Some rhetoric, unpleasant expressions, and behaviors toward Azerbaijan have been observed by the Russian State Duma several times. Konstantin Zatulin, known for his staunch pro-Armenian position and actively expressing the interests of the Armenian community of Russia, once again demonstrated his anti-Azerbaijani position and supported and separatism.

Russian State Duma MP from the Sochi district, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Public Relations... at first glance sounds pretty hefty. This time it looks like Russia's pro-Armenian MP has sharpened his expression of admiration towards the Garabagh junta. To such an extent that he opted to put forth an undeniably ludicrous remark. "I am recording this-whether you call it a message or a declaration-on August 30, the birthday of my old friend Bako Saakovich Saakyan," Zatulin declared. Afterward, he congratulated Armenians who were illegally residing in the temporarily occupied territories of Azerbaijan on the "Independence Day" of the non-existent "Artsakh," then as a fanatic of the Garabagh separatists [Bako Saakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and other separatists] who are awaiting trial in Baku, showed his 'support' by saying, "I pray to God that nothing happens to them and that they return to their families and Armenia as soon as possible." In his introduction, referring to them as citizens of the "unrecognized but existing Nagorno-Karabakh Republic," reminded of a dreamy romantic's belated confession. Sure, the "Artsakh" project existed, but only in the fantasies of Armenian separatists, which predictably burst tragically in the end. The first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma's committee is discussing the release of separatist ideologues in Garabagh, not any other ordinary person.

Zatulin, infamous for taking bribes and being faceless in his country, is undoubtedly intended to remain a hot topic, considering he went into hibernation mode for a long time with his empty and incoherent comments. Of course, under a certain set of circumstances, Zatulin could come to Baku to visit one of the former "leaders" of the Garabagh junta, Bako Saakyan, in the pre-trial detention center. Unfortunately for Zatulin, he is not allowed to enter our country because of his former participation in parties held in the temporarily occupied territories of Azerbaijan. It is also noteworthy to add that, Zatulin is unique in this regard-he's considered unwelcome not only in Azerbaijan but also in Armenia, may I say that we can also print a list of countries regarding the same issue? So, on 23 May 2010, he participated in a circus performance called“elections” among the Garabagh separatists. Naturally, no one in the world recognized these “elections”. At the same time, the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry included Zatulin in the list of persona non grata. The Russian MP was not satisfied with this and in every possible way expanded the list of countries where he is banned from entering. In 2018, Estonia became a new such country. But the real bans came after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war. First, he was included in the sanctions list of the European Union, then he was included in the sanctions list of Great Britain, after which he fell under the sanctions of Ukraine. As of 30th of September 2022, Zatulin was placed on the US sanctions list. Last but not least came Armenia's decision in late October 2022, when both Zatulin and RT's (Russia Today) Margarita Simonyan were banned from entering the country. That's another way of earning yourself a title: Mr. International persona-non grata.

We would like to bring one point to the attention of the deputy. President Ilham Aliyev visited the Khudavang monastery complex in Kalbajar on September 2, which was liberated from occupation. One of the architectural monuments that was subjected to Armenian aggression between 1992 and 2020. During the occupation, illegal activities were carried out under the guise of "restoration" with the support of the Armenian Apostolic Church and financial backing from the Armenian state. These included falsifying elements and making additions to structures such as the Arzu Khatun and Great Hasan churches, as well as other buildings within the complex, many of which were subjected to acts of vandalism. After the liberation of our lands from occupation, Armenian priests and monks remaining at the monastery, with the assistance of foreign experts, illegally cut out and removed ancient frescoes from the monuments, taking them out of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In addition, the cross-stones and inscriptions in the form of a cross composition with two circular motifs and a tree of life, located on the bell tower of the Khudavang Monastery complex, were dismantled and looted. All these churches are Albanian and it has nothing to do with Armenians. Zatulin, who admitted that he grew up in Hadrut, which was liberated from occupation, also knew this.

In any case, the fact that a Duma official indulged in such political illiteracy is a disgrace to the name of the Russian state. In addition, Zatulin and his contributors should know that Azerbaijan, as an independent state, regulates the processes on its territory within the framework of the country's legislation. All issues, including the integration of Armenians in Garabagh into Azerbaijani society, should be evaluated in this context. Therefore, people like Zatulin should understand one thing before delivering a piece of nonsense, that it was not and will not be possible to influence Azerbaijan in this method to turn her from its path!