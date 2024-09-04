World's Most Undesirable Persona: Pro-Armenian Zatulin In Role Of Advocate For Separatists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Some rhetoric, unpleasant expressions, and behaviors toward
Azerbaijan have been observed by the Russian State Duma several
times. Konstantin Zatulin, known for his staunch pro-Armenian
position and actively expressing the interests of the Armenian
community of Russia, once again demonstrated his anti-Azerbaijani
position and supported terrorism and separatism.
Russian State Duma MP from the Sochi district, First Deputy
Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian
Integration and Public Relations... at first glance sounds pretty
hefty. This time it looks like Russia's pro-Armenian MP has
sharpened his expression of admiration towards the Garabagh junta.
To such an extent that he opted to put forth an undeniably
ludicrous remark. "I am recording this-whether you call it a
message or a declaration-on August 30, the birthday of my old
friend Bako Saakovich Saakyan," Zatulin declared. Afterward, he
congratulated Armenians who were illegally residing in the
temporarily occupied territories of Azerbaijan on the "Independence
Day" of the non-existent "Artsakh," then as a fanatic of the
Garabagh separatists [Bako Saakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Ruben
Vardanyan, and other separatists] who are awaiting trial in Baku,
showed his 'support' by saying, "I pray to God that nothing happens
to them and that they return to their families and Armenia as soon
as possible." In his introduction, referring to them as citizens of
the "unrecognized but existing Nagorno-Karabakh Republic," reminded
of a dreamy romantic's belated confession. Sure, the "Artsakh"
project existed, but only in the fantasies of Armenian separatists,
which predictably burst tragically in the end. The first deputy
chairman of the Russian State Duma's committee is discussing the
release of separatist ideologues in Garabagh, not any other
ordinary person.
Zatulin, infamous for taking bribes and being faceless in his
country, is undoubtedly intended to remain a hot topic, considering
he went into hibernation mode for a long time with his empty and
incoherent comments. Of course, under a certain set of
circumstances, Zatulin could come to Baku to visit one of the
former "leaders" of the Garabagh junta, Bako Saakyan, in the
pre-trial detention center. Unfortunately for Zatulin, he is not
allowed to enter our country because of his former participation in
parties held in the temporarily occupied territories of Azerbaijan.
It is also noteworthy to add that, Zatulin is unique in this
regard-he's considered unwelcome not only in Azerbaijan but also in
Armenia, may I say that we can also print a list of countries
regarding the same issue? So, on 23 May 2010, he participated in a
circus performance called“elections” among the Garabagh
separatists. Naturally, no one in the world recognized these
“elections”. At the same time, the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry
included Zatulin in the list of persona non grata. The Russian MP
was not satisfied with this and in every possible way expanded the
list of countries where he is banned from entering. In 2018,
Estonia became a new such country. But the real bans came after the
start of the Russian-Ukrainian war. First, he was included in the
sanctions list of the European Union, then he was included in the
sanctions list of Great Britain, after which he fell under the
sanctions of Ukraine. As of 30th of September 2022, Zatulin was
placed on the US sanctions list. Last but not least came Armenia's
decision in late October 2022, when both Zatulin and RT's (Russia
Today) Margarita Simonyan were banned from entering the country.
That's another way of earning yourself a title: Mr. International
persona-non grata.
We would like to bring one point to the attention of the deputy.
President Ilham Aliyev visited the Khudavang monastery complex in
Kalbajar on September 2, which was liberated from occupation. One
of the architectural monuments that was subjected to Armenian
aggression between 1992 and 2020. During the occupation, illegal
activities were carried out under the guise of "restoration" with
the support of the Armenian Apostolic Church and financial backing
from the Armenian state. These included falsifying elements and
making additions to structures such as the Arzu Khatun and Great
Hasan churches, as well as other buildings within the complex, many
of which were subjected to acts of vandalism. After the liberation
of our lands from occupation, Armenian priests and monks remaining
at the monastery, with the assistance of foreign experts, illegally
cut out and removed ancient frescoes from the monuments, taking
them out of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In
addition, the cross-stones and inscriptions in the form of a cross
composition with two circular motifs and a tree of life, located on
the bell tower of the Khudavang Monastery complex, were dismantled
and looted. All these churches are Albanian and it has nothing to
do with Armenians. Zatulin, who admitted that he grew up in Hadrut,
which was liberated from occupation, also knew this.
In any case, the fact that a Duma official indulged in such
political illiteracy is a disgrace to the name of the Russian
state. In addition, Zatulin and his contributors should know that
Azerbaijan, as an independent state, regulates the processes on its
territory within the framework of the country's legislation. All
issues, including the integration of Armenians in Garabagh into
Azerbaijani society, should be evaluated in this context.
Therefore, people like Zatulin should understand one thing before
delivering a piece of nonsense, that it was not and will not be
possible to influence Azerbaijan in this method to turn her from
its path!
