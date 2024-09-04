Tunisia's Tlili Snatches 2Nd Gold Medal In Paris Paralympic Games
PARIS, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- World and Paralympic Champion Raoua Tlili bagged on Wednesday a Gold medal in discus throw F41 competition with a distance of 36.55m at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
This is the second gold medal for Tlili in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after winning the shot put competition.
It is also the seventh Paralympic gold medal for the Tunisian thrower, which boosted her legendary status.
Tlili's gold also raised Tunisia's medals tally in Paris 2024 Games to six: three gold and three silver.
The silver medal went to Moroccan Youssra Karim (36.46), while Ecuador's Estefany Gisela Lopez Macas won the bronze medal (30.89). (end)
