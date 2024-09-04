SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

SFS invites to the Investor Day 2024

04.09.2024 / 18:31 CET/CEST

At the Investor Day on September 5, 2024, the Group Executive Board will provide detailed insights into the activities of the Automotive, Electronics, Construction, D&L Switzerland and D&L International divisions. The event offers an opportunity to obtain detailed information about strategy, technologies, applications and current developments at the SFS Group. Expectations regarding the course of business at SFS for the current year remain, as announced in the Half-Year Report 2024, unchanged. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Best regards



