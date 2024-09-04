SFS Invites To The Investor Day 2024
SFS Group Schweiz AG
SFS invites to the Investor Day 2024
04.09.2024 / 18:31 CET/CEST
At the Investor Day on September 5, 2024, the Group Executive Board will provide detailed insights into the activities of the Automotive, Electronics, Construction, D&L Switzerland and D&L International divisions. The event offers an opportunity to obtain detailed information about strategy, technologies, applications and current developments at the SFS Group. Expectations regarding the course of business at SFS for the current year remain, as announced in the Half-Year Report 2024, unchanged.
