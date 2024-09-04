Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Subsidiary Seeks Grant Funding To Advance Early Detection, Management Of Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) , a company dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations, today announced that its subsidiary, Pearsanta, Inc., has submitted a grant application to the Prostate Cancer Research Program (“PCRP”) under the Department of Defense (“DoD”) Implementation Science Award funding mechanism. Pearsanta is seeking $2 million in non-dilutive funding to advance the early detection and management of prostate cancer. The Science Award, if granted, is expected to provide Pearsanta with sufficient funds to evaluate the Mitomic(R) Prostate Test (“MPT(TM)”) in a randomized clinical trial (“RCT”) to determine its effectiveness in better identifying men with high PSA levels who would have clinically significant prostate cancer. According to the announcement, the MPT has shown robust diagnostic performance for clinically significant prostate cancer.

“The MPT(TM) has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes by reducing unnecessary biopsies and enabling the early detection of prostate cancers. As we advance the validation of the MPT(TM) for clinical use and position it as a laboratory-developed test, we are confident that this innovation, if successful, will transform prostate cancer diagnostics and improve patient outcomes globally,” said Christopher Mitton, President of Pearsanta.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is focused on discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt's diverse portfolio includes Adimune(TM), developing a new class of therapeutics designed to retrain the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta(TM), offering timely, convenient and high-quality personalized lab testing anytime and anywhere, backed by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited monitoring center. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at

