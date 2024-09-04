Concorde Investment Services, LLC Growing Practice With New Hires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Danielle DelongchampANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concorde Investment Services , LLC, a full-service broker-dealer, recently announced several new hires within its internal team. These new hires will assist Concorde in continuing to provide value and support to their growing team of financial professionals .Sarah Budacki joined the firm as an Advisory Support Specialist. She assists advisors with the daily operations of Concorde Asset Management and brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry.Susan Carson joined Concorde as a Senior Compliance Analyst. She is the primary compliance tester for the firm and assists in various ad hoc projects throughout the compliance department. Susan's career journey is impressive, spanning retail, real estate, teaching, and a successful brokerage career.Kenneth Corson joined the firm as a Due Diligence Officer. Ken brings nearly three decades of experience in investment due diligence within the financial services industry. His expertise in alternative investments, risk management, product development, financial advisor education, and regulatory oversight is a huge asset to the firm.Toni Dunlap joined Concorde as Director of Strategic Relationships. Toni has over 17 years of operations and trading experience, including advisory, transitions, training and relationship management. Toni is a liaison between Concorde, strategic partners, and representatives while providing program support, education, and training to new and existing financial professionals.Amber Cekander joined the firm as Technology Specialist. While new to the financial industry, Amber assists the firm with onboarding employees, supporting technical training, acting as a general resource for technology and more.“We are proud to see Concorde continue to grow and prosper by adding such talented and experienced individuals to the Concorde team. We look forward to seeing their invaluable contributions to the firm in the future,” said Danielle Delongchamp, President and CEO of Concorde Investment Services, LLC.Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and a national securities broker-dealer registered in 50 states and several territories. Other subsidiaries include Concorde Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, and Concorde Insurance Agency Inc., an insurance firm licensed to solicit insurance products in more than 30 states. For more information, visit .

