EDEN VILLLAGE RECEIVES LARGE MASONIC LODGE DONATION TO FIGHT THE HOUSING CRISIS IN MESA

When Freemason Howard Prankratz passed away on February 18, 2024, he left his estate to his lodge of 37 years, the Oriental Masonic Lodge #20 . On September 9, the lodge will present a $100,000 check to La Mesa Ministries to close on a property for Eden Village of Arizona , which will provide permanent for the disabled and disadvantaged in Mesa.

"This gift will make Howard's dream of making a difference in the lives of others possible," says Rick McClellan, executive director of La Mesa Ministries. A faith-based organization, La Mesa Ministries offers free weekly meals to homeless and provides support such as employment counseling and social service needs.



Although Prankratz was never technically homeless himself, McClellan says he was forced to live in a shed when his home became uninhabitable. La Mesa Ministries helped remove pests from the home, replace a collapsed sewer line and clean his home so he could move back in.

Oriental Masonic Lodge #20 Senior Warden Marc Geyer says the lodge chose to gift $100,000 to La Mesa Ministries for Eden Village because the organization had made such a difference in Prankratz's life.

An employee of J.R. Markson Security Systems for more than 34 years, Prankratz left his estate to the lodge, which auctioned off his home and collectibles. The auction generated over $300,000. The lodge plans to use the remaining money to create an endowment for Eden Village.

The lodge will present the $100,00 check to representatives from La Mesa Ministries on September 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. at 113 N. Alma School Rd. in Mesa. A lunch will follow at the lodge, located at 726 N. Center St. in Mesa, at 11:30 a.m.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION:

La Mesa Ministries, DBA Eden Village of Arizona, a 501(c)(3) non‐profit faith-based group and Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO) serving Mesa for 10 years.

Eden Village has received the support of local businesses and professionals including Blandford Homes, the Dobson Family, J4 Architecture, Pew & Lake PLC, Ware Malcomb, Collaborative V Design Studio, ASU Architectural Department, Arizona Surveyors Inc, NP Engineering, McMahon Engineering, Strong Tower Insurance and Copper Point Insurance.



