US LBM ACQUIRES COLORADO WINDOW AND DOOR DISTRIBUTOR AND INSTALLER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading national building materials distributor expands specialty product offering in central Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Gregory Door & Window located in Breckenridge, Colo.

Founded in 1998, Gregory Door & Window

provides a wide range of windows, doors and hardware along with installation and customization services to residential and commercial builders and remodelers in Denver and Summit, Grand, Eagle, Park, Lake, Pitkin and Chaffee Counties in Colorado.

Through this acquisition, US LBM expands its specialty product and service offering in central Colorado, which includes the Denver metropolitan area and several growing communities and popular vacation destinations in the Rocky Mountains.

US LBM now operates seven locations in Colorado, with building materials yards in Breckenridge, Colorado Springs, Edwards, Henderson and Woodland Park and a structural component manufacturing plant in Colorado Springs.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm

