Daniels Fund And Project Play Colorado Announce First-Ever Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Month-long giving campaign includes more than $1M in matching funds to boost access to youth sports

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Daniels Fund and Project Play Colorado, in collaboration with hundreds of youth sports nonprofits across the state, proudly announced the inaugural Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day . Sept. 4 marks the beginning of a month-long campaign to raise essential funds to help more kids statewide participate in sports.

Throughout September, individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to contribute to youth sports nonprofits in Colorado. Donations can be made online at utilizing the Colorado Gives platform, which offers a safe, flexible and convenient way to give. Donors can choose

from a list of participating nonprofit youth sports organizations, with funds going toward expenses such as equipment, uniforms, coaching and facility rentals. These contributions will help ensure more kids can participate in sports, regardless of their economic background.

Led by the Daniels Fund, Colorado Health Foundation, The Weld Trust, Denver Broncos Foundation, Alpine Bank, Rose Community Foundation, Strohm Link Family Foundation, Anschutz Foundation and other sponsors, the giving campaign includes a dollar-for-dollar match of more than $1 million for all online donations made starting Sept. 4, 2024. Donations will be matched until matching funds are utilized.

Helping to facilitate the effort is the Aspen Institute's Sports & Society Program, the signature initiative of which, Project Play, has helped leaders across the nation get and keep children playing sports. Last week, the Aspen Institute and leading organizations announced Project Play Colorado, a collective impact effort to lift youth sports participation rates from 54.5% to 63% by the end of the decade.

"Sports are a fun way for kids to learn valuable skills like teamwork, hard work, setting goals and staying active," said Governor Jared Polis. "With Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day, more Colorado kids can experience the joy and passion that comes from participating in sports. It's truly a win for all of us."

Link to Governor Polis' full video message about Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day.

Research highlights the significant benefits of youth sports: improved academic and career achievements, enhanced self-esteem, better mental and physical health and stronger life skills and leadership abilities. Kids who stay active in sports are also likely to earn higher incomes later in life.

"Every child deserves the lifetime benefits of being physically active and playing sports," said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. "Organized sports are essential for young people's development, teaching them valuable life skills and promoting a healthy lifestyle. As a cornerstone of the American experience, youth sports should be accessible to all. Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day is our opportunity to invest in every child's future and ensure that all have the chance to participate and thrive."

With rising childhood obesity rates, declining physical activity levels and a mounting mental health crisis for young people, the role of sports in youth development is more critical than ever. In fact, one study found a direct correlation between sports participation as a youth and greater self-esteem and happiness in adulthood.

Financial barriers often prevent children, particularly those in low-income communities and communities of color, from participating in organized sports. The average cost of a child to participate in a sport in 2022 was $883 per year, a budget-busting sum for many families. The average age when kids drop out of sports is 11, with even earlier dropout rates among financially vulnerable populations and girls.

"Youth sports participation is lower than it should be, especially for kids in low-income families and communities of color," said Tom Farrey, executive director, Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program. "We want Colorado to be a model for other states, to show them how to fill gaps and improve access to quality sport activities. Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day is a key activation and will make a difference in children's lives across our state."

Today's launch event at Ball Arena featured professional sports ambassadors and political leaders united in the campaign's mission to Support our State of Play. Speakers included:



Vic Lombardi, Altitude Sports & Entertainment

Hanna

Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston

Ryan Harris, Super Bowl Champion and award-winning broadcaster

Kara Winger, four-time Olympian (javelin throw)

Mike

Neary, executive vice president, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Jennifer Brown

Lerner, deputy director, Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program

For more information about Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day, and to Support our State of Play, visit . Photos and other visual assets are available upon request.

Other Important Youth Sports Events Taking Place in September



The

13th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive , presented by Colorado Honda Dealers, will be held at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 , from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot (located between 9th & 11th St., between Chopper Cir. & Auraria Pkwy.). In partnership with A Precious Child and Colorado Honda Dealers, Kroenke Sports Charities invites the public to support underserved local youth by dropping off new or gently used sports equipment at the event.



Equipment from all sports is accepted. However, equipment from the following sports is most needed: basketball, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball, softball and volleyball. Bicycles are accepted in any condition. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept clothing donations.



Representatives of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids will be in attendance to greet donors. Donors will receive a tax donation letter and a voucher valid for two (2) tickets to a Nuggets or Avalanche pre-season home game while supplies last.

The

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs is offering free admission on Saturday, Sept. 21 , courtesy of the Daniels Fund, to celebrate Youth Sports Giving Day .



The museum will be open from 10

a.m. to 5 p.m., where visitors can meet Team USA athletes, explore interactive exhibits and connect with local youth sports organizations stationed throughout the museum. Advance online ticket reservations are strongly recommended and can be found here .

About Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day

Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day is a collaborative effort between Project Play Colorado, the Daniels Fund, and hundreds of local nonprofit organizations supporting youth sports across Colorado. Through this month-long campaign, nonprofits offering organized sports for Colorado youth

ages 18 and younger raise essential funds to get more kids playing sports.

Each year, Coloradans will be asked to give generously to ensure all children in our state can enjoy the many benefits of athletics. To learn more, to register as a participating nonprofit or to make a donation and support our State of Play, visit .

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, a private charitable foundation established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, provides grants to highly effective nonprofits and college scholarships to the next generation of America's leaders. Through strategic investments in the Rocky Mountain West, it collaborates with non-profits to remove barriers and increase access to opportunities for individuals and communities to thrive. Through its Big Bets, it invests in solutions tackling some of the most complex challenges with innovations that have the power to scale. The Daniels Fund is making a Big Bet in youth sports, aiming to give one million youth the opportunity to compete in sports by 2030 and build the core life skills that increase achievement, leadership, teamwork, confidence, and resilience. Visit DanielsFund

to learn more.

About Project Play Colorado

Project Play Colorado is a collective impact initiative comprised of state-level entities and community organizations aiming to increase opportunities for youth of all ages to participate in sports. It is the first statewide initiative of Project Play, an Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program-led effort which develops insights, ideas and opportunities to build healthy children and communities through sports. Since 2013, the award-winning initiative has convened leaders, identified gaps in access to quality sport activity and mobilized organizations for action. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Caitlin Jenney, GFM|CenterTable

[email protected]



#youthsportsgivingday

NOTE: photos and other visual assets are available upon request.

SOURCE Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day