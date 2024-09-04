Soil Compaction Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.34 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soil Compaction Equipment Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Soil Compaction Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue , Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The soil compaction equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.19 billion in 2023 to $3.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased construction and infrastructure development activities, growth in demand for road and highway construction projects, urbanization and expansion of residential and commercial areas, emphasis on soil stabilization and foundation preparation, need for effective compaction in land reclamation projects, regulatory standards for soil compaction in construction industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The soil compaction equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of intelligent compaction technologies for precision work, expansion of renewable energy projects requiring soil compaction, research and development in green building and sustainable construction, need for soil improvement in agriculture and landscaping applications, emphasis on energy-efficient and low-emission compaction equipment, growing demand for compact and versatile soil compactors.

Growth Driver Of The Soil Compaction Equipment Market

The rise in the construction of smart city projects is expected to propel the growth of the soil compaction equipment market going forward. The smart city project refers to the renewal of urban areas that are linked with technology and enhance the quality of public services and citizen welfare. Soil compaction is an essential step in the construction process to create a stable working surface. Smart projects need soil compaction for their construction, as this is used to densify soil by reducing the void space, or the amount of air, between soil particles and makes it better for construction.

Major Players andSoil Compaction Equipment Market Trends

Key players in the soil compaction equipment market include Ammann Group Holding AG, Bopparder Maschinenbau-Gesellschaft mbH, CASE Construction Equipment, Dynapac, Hamm AG.

Major companies operating in the soil compaction equipment market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as compact assist packages, to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. Compact Assist packages encompass software, technology, and a range of tools designed to optimize and monitor soil compaction processes in construction and civil engineering, offering valuable assistance in this field.

Soil Compaction Equipment Segments:

1) By Type: Rammers, Smooth Wheeled Rollers, Vibratory Plate Compactors, Sheepsfoot Rollers, Other Types

2) By Application: Building and Construction, Transport Infrastructure, Other Applications

3) By End User: Engineering and Construction, Mining

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading theSoil Compaction Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soil compaction equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the soil compaction equipment market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Soil Compaction Equipment Market Definition

Soil compaction equipment refers to the equipment used for compacting large areas of soil and helps to provide an impact load on the soil. The soil compaction equipment helps to remove air from a soil mass and help to increase the density of the soil. It also makes the soil better suited for construction. This equipment is lighter in weight and can be operated by hand or by a machine.

