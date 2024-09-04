Chemical Injection Pumps Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 96.0 Bn By 2033, At 8.4% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Chemical Injection Pumps Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

Important Insights

The global chemical injection pump market is expected to grow by USD 96.0 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 8.4 %.

The diaphragm pump segment is expected to emerge as the dominant force in the chemical injection pumps market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, as these pumps stand out for their exceptional operational efficiency, safety features, and precision, making them widely favored.

The chemical injection pump market is strongly driven by the water treatment segment, which is anticipated to dominate the market revenue in 2024 and is expected to sustain the same during the forecast period, as increasing awareness of the need for clean & safe water across diverse applications. North America is expected to dominate the chemical injection pumps market with a revenue share of 36.4% in 2024, due to the strong & advanced industrial & manufacturing sector, stringent water treatment regulations, and a growing emphasis on precision & efficiency in chemical dosing processes in this region. Latest Trends

The Digital industry is making its way into the chemical injection pumps market by integrating with IoT (Internet of Things) devices, predictive maintenance using AI algorithms, and connectivity. Industrial users prioritize reliability and longevity in their equipment. Manufacturers are responding to these industry trends by using high-quality materials, improving pump designs, and offering better maintenance and support services. Competitive Landscape

The chemical injection pump market globally is characterized by intense competition among various companies competing for market dominance.

Major players in this market are growing due to their wide range of products, continuous technological advancements, and strategic partnerships. Ongoing innovations, a strong focus on research and development, and addressing industry-specific requirements contribute to the market's dynamic and competitive nature. Some of the prominent market players:

ITC Dosing Pumps

Milton Roy

Cameron

Idex Corp

Lewa GmbH

Seko SpA

SPX FLOW

Hunting PLC

Proserv

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 46.4 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 96.0 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 8.4% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 36.4% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to lead the global chemical pump market with a market share of 36.4% in 2024. This is driven by a strong industrial sector, strict water treatment regulations, and a focus on precise and efficient chemical dosing processes. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the fastest growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding water treatment infrastructure, and increased investments in water and wastewater treatment in countries like China & India. This region's growing textile, pulp, paper, and water treatment industries are contributing to this growth trend.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Market Analysis

The chemical injection pump market is heavily influenced by the water treatment sector, which is projected to lead in revenue in 2024 and continue to do so in the foreseeable future. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of the importance of clean water across many areas like municipal supplies, industry, and agriculture, prompting a high demand for water treatment solutions. Government support for water conservation also contributes to this demand, which is crucial for future requirements.

Industries like power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing depend on water treatment to ensure smooth operations and prevent equipment damage. Thus, effective chemical injection is essential to optimize water usage and reduce waste in these processes.







Chemical Injection Pumps Market Segmentation

By Type



Diaphragm Pump Pistons/Plungers

By Application



Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Agricultural

Chemical

Pharmaceutical Pulp & Paper

Drivers



The chemical injection market is expanding due to the increased need for precise and efficient pumps. These pumps play a crucial role in optimizing processes by ensuring accurate chemical addition, leading to improved operational efficiency and cost reduction.

They are particularly in demand in the water treatment sector due to growing concerns about water quality and scarcity, driving the need for advanced control solutions. Technological advancements, including data-driven insights and predictive maintenance, are driving the demand for these pumps as industries seek more controlled chemical delivery. The adoption of new technology is helping industries achieve enhanced process control and efficiency.

Restraints



The chemical pump market is facing challenges due to increasing sector-specific demands, such as the need for precise dosage, flow rate adjustments, and discharge pressure control.

Local manufacturers are limited in their ability to create customized products due to technological constraints, hindering market expansion.

Pump failure is a significant issue in this market, leading to improper chemical dosing, safety risks, regulatory non-compliance, and potential environmental hazards. Downtime or maintenance of these pumps can cause operational disruptions, impacting production schedules, reducing output, and resulting in revenue losses, impeding the market's growth.

Opportunities



The oil and gas industry presents a significant opportunity in the chemical injection pump market by enabling precise chemical injection into wells, improving oil recovery, scale control, and corrosion prevention. The growing use of chemicals in these sectors creates opportunities for expanding the chemical injection pump market. These pumps facilitate precise chemical dosing, minimizing waste and environmental impact, and aligning with industry goals for responsible and efficient operations.

Recent Developments



February 2023 : Cummins Inc. introduced 2 new dewatering pump solutions, the QSF4X4 & QSF6X6, designed for construction, oil & gas, agricultural, mining, water, and wastewater applications, as these offer customers a reliable & fully finished solution. The pumps feature heavy-duty cast-iron construction, are carried for easy transportation, & can self-prime and re-prime automatically. The QSF6X6 handles flow rates up to 2,600 GPM, while the QSF4X4 supports up to 1,350 GPM.

May 2023: Movement Industries Corporation unveiled the expansion of its Custom Skid Deployment, featuring proprietary chemical injection with IoT technology, as it successfully introduced a 2,000-gallon tank designed for remote use & plans to continue production. Monitored & controlled by Movement's proprietary IoT technology, the custom tank skid highlights a significant milestone, showcasing the company's commitment to marketing & selling its innovative design, manufacturing, and IoT technologies.

April 2023: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of two contracts totaling over USD 8 million, which includes supplying insulated piping, specifically Perma-Pipe's XTRU-THERM thermally insulated piping system, for a thermal distribution system on Fanshawe College's campus in London, Ontario, Canada, and highlights Perma-Pipe's role in providing innovative solutions for thermal applications. December 2022: PPM Ltd announced the full operation of its Brunei-based entity, PPM (BN) SDN BHD, catering to the local & Asia Pacific regions for chemical injection needs. Now, by overcoming challenges, PPM (BN) SDN BHD has become a major supplier in the local market, as it specializes in delivering pump skids, transfer pumps, flow meters, & pneumatic chemical injection pumps to the oil &gas industry.

