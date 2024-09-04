HARIO USA V60 CERAMIC POUR-OVER COFFEE MAKER SET- IN SEASONAL RED, HOLIDAY GIFT FOR COFFEE NOVICES AND ENTHUSIASTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hidetoshi Tanaka, General Manager at Hario USA

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hario USA's best-selling V60 Ceramic Pour-Over Coffee Set in holiday red is ready for the gift-giving season. The unique brewing method and design allow for a pour-over brewing process, which is popular among coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs around the world.

“The seasonal red V60 Ceramic Pour-Over Set for the holidays is perfect when accommodating coffee lovers on your gift list , host/esses, or anyone who appreciates the art of coffee making. Hario's unique brewing method and design maximize the taste, aroma, and strength of each cup even when using the same beans. There are two popular ways to brew coffee. One involves pouring hot water over the grounds using a device like the V60 and the other method is the French press or siphon method. Internet reviews show that coffee lovers prefer Hario's V60 brewing method because of its artistry, controllability, and flavorful results,” expressed Hidetoshi Tanaka, General Manager at Hario USA.

The conical shape of the V60 allows for the layering of coffee grounds, and its spiral ridges control flow restriction enabling the user to pour water quickly for a delicate flavor, or faster for a more robust flavor. The V60 filters also have a larger hole for flow, although generic filters are also compatible. Moreover, the ceramic material ensures an even distribution of water heat during the brewing process. The result is a robust and flavorful coffee without any bitterness. For more information, please visit the website at:

V60 Set includes: V60 Red Ceramic Coffee Dripper 01, V60 Red Coffee Server 01, Plastic Red Coffee Scoop, 40 Count 01 V60 Paper Filters Brown

SPECS: Dripper: 1-2 Japanese Cups, Server: 360ml, Size: 115 x 115 x 220mm MATERIAL-Dripper: Ceramic Glass Server: Heatproof Glass (Borosilicate Glass) Lid, Dripper, Handle, Measuring Spoon: Polypropylene, Filters: Paper

