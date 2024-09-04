Esource Corp Takes Over The #1 Position For Most Advanced L&D Expert Assistant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ESource announced today that it had achieved the #1 position as the most advanced tool for training content development in benchmarking tests.

- Joe DiDonato, President, ESource UniversitySPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESource Corporation, a leader in custom AI training and coaching solutions for training and L&D, announced the results of its latest initiative, the L&D Expert Assistant. In benchmarking results, the tool produced a 96% reduction in courseware, blended learning, and e-learning development times, outperforming traditional development methods and other AI-Enhanced solutions.This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to increasing efficiency and effectiveness in the corporate and nonprofit sectors. The tool will now be migrated from internal use only to make it available to corporate training organizations worldwide.“What started out as a project to make our ESource team the most effective and efficient team our clients could employ to help them with peak workloads, turned into a tool that will help revolutionize how training organizations will operate in the future,” commented Joe DiDonato, President of ESource AI University, in a recent blog post .The initiative, designed to streamline processes and boost productivity, has demonstrated exceptional outcomes in its latest release version. By leveraging machine learning and chatbot technology with strategic insights, ESource Corp has successfully achieved up to a 96% reduction in courseware development times and 46 other learning and development tasks. With development times reaching as much as 35 times faster for the creation of new course materials , the tool promises to provide almost instantaneous relief to overworked training departments in both the public and private sectors."We are thrilled to unveil the results of this groundbreaking initiative," said Mike Giambra, CEO of ESource Corporation. "The team has worked tirelessly to develop and implement solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients. The success of this initiative is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of the corporate world."Key highlights of the benchmark and validations (source: OpenAI. (2024). ChatGPT (4o) [Large language model]. ) include:Creation of New Course Materials:.Traditional Methods: 70 hours.Using AI-Enhanced Methods: 49 hours (1.4x Faster).Using ChatGPT 4.0 on OpenAI Platform: 42 hours (1.7x Faster).Using the L&D Expert Assistant: 2 hours (35.0x Faster)Role of the L&D Expert Assistant: The assistant automates content generation using predefined templates allowing quick production of high-quality course materials.E-Learning Courseware Development - Level 1 (Basic):.Traditional Methods: 49 hours.Using AI-Enhanced Methods: 30 hours (1.6x Faster).Using ChatGPT 4.0 on OpenAI Platform: 15 hours (3.3x Faster).Using the L&D Expert Assistant: 2 hours (24.5x Faster)Role of the L&D Expert Assistant: The assistant automates the creation of basic e-learning courseware dramatically reducing development time while ensuring quality.Performing Updates and Maintenance of Legacy Courseware:.Traditional Methods: 45 hours.Using AI-Enhanced Methods: 32 hours (1.4x Faster).Using ChatGPT 4.0 on OpenAI Platform: 27 hours (1.7x Faster).Using the L&D Expert Assistant: 5 hours (9x Faster)Role of the L&D Expert Assistant: The assistant provides automated updates and recommendations for legacy content based on current trends maintaining relevancy efficiently.ESource Corp said it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in corporate traing and Learning & Development. The company plans to help larger L&D Departments expand the AI initiative to additional departments and clients in the coming months, further solidifying that department's leadership position in their company.For more information about the initiative and ESource Corporation's innovative solutions, please visit .About ESource CorporationESource Corporation is a pioneering force in corporate learning and development, dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to achieve their goals. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence, ESource Corp continues to set new standards in the industry.

