Baku, Islamabad Carry Out Co-Op On Extradition And Transfer Of Prisoners

On September 4, Azerbaijan's of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, Azernews reports.

F. Ahmadov congratulated Qasim Mohiuddin on his appointment to the position and wished him success in his future endeavors. The ambassador, expressing gratitude for the warm reception, mentioned that he feels at home in Azerbaijan, just as he does in his own country.

During the meeting, the high value placed on the strategic partnership between the two countries was emphasized. It was noted that reciprocal visits and meetings contribute to the development of cooperation across all fields.

The discussion also highlighted the satisfaction with the development of legal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and the implementation of close cooperation on extradition and prisoner transfers. Additionally, it was pointed out that the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Law and Justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," signed during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Pakistan on July 11 and recently endorsed by a relevant Presidential Decree, would boost the expansion and dynamism of legal cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting included discussions on future prospects for legal cooperation as well as other matters of mutual interest.