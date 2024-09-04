Baku, Islamabad Carry Out Co-Op On Extradition And Transfer Of Prisoners
Date
9/4/2024 10:10:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
On September 4, Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov,
met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, Azernews
reports.
F. Ahmadov congratulated Qasim Mohiuddin on his appointment to
the position and wished him success in his future endeavors. The
ambassador, expressing gratitude for the warm reception, mentioned
that he feels at home in Azerbaijan, just as he does in his own
country.
During the meeting, the high value placed on the strategic
partnership between the two countries was emphasized. It was noted
that reciprocal visits and meetings contribute to the development
of cooperation across all fields.
The discussion also highlighted the satisfaction with the
development of legal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and
the implementation of close cooperation on extradition and prisoner
transfers. Additionally, it was pointed out that the "Memorandum of
Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Law and Justice of the Islamic
Republic of Pakistan," signed during President Ilham Aliyev's state
visit to Pakistan on July 11 and recently endorsed by a relevant
Presidential Decree, would boost the expansion and dynamism of
legal cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting included discussions on future prospects for legal
cooperation as well as other matters of mutual interest.
